Shot being administered
Nurse Amy Hunt administers a shot during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Denton ISD's LaGrone Advanced Technology Complex in May 2021. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 6,800 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 16, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 84,214 705 634
Argyle 464 8 5
Aubrey 595 6 4
Bartonville 172 0 1
Carrollton 7,679 47 64
Celina 205 2
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 4,925 37 18
Copper Canyon 150 4 3
Corinth 2,177 15 15
Cross Roads 159 2 2
Dallas 791 7 10
Denton 12,956 97 164
DSSLC 224 0 4
Dish 16 0
Double Oak 300 3
Flower Mound 7,198 75 38
Fort Worth 1,481 12 8
Frisco 5,066 11 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 135 1
Hickory Creek 503 4 2
Highland Village 1,575 16 11
Justin 606 4 12
Krugerville 158 0 1
Krum 577 3 2
Lake Dallas 789 11 3
Lakewood Village 61 3
Lewisville 11,592 102 95
Little Elm 4,850 62 14
New Fairview 14 0
Northlake 642 4 4
Oak Point 391 4 1
Pilot Point 520 4 14
Plano 212 0 12
Ponder 223 3
Prosper 329 2 2
Providence Village 731 12 2
Roanoke 1,048 7 3
Sanger 888 8 7
Shady Shores 244 0 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,262 12 5
Unincorporated 12,224 117 64

