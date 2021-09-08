Vaccine syringes

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 12,786 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 8, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 12,786 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 92,195 573 663
Argyle 512 1 5
Aubrey 678 8 6
Bartonville 185 3 1
Carrollton 8,340 44 64
Celina 240 3
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 5,348 29 19
Copper Canyon 166 1 3
Corinth 2,462 31 15
Cross Roads 182 1 2
Dallas 846 4 11
Denton 14,332 113 170
DSSLC 225 0 4
Dish 17 0
Double Oak 327 0
Flower Mound 7,867 51 40
Fort Worth 1,602 18 8
Frisco 5,240 15 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Hebron 147 0
Hickory Creek 559 4 2
Highland Village 1,716 11 11
Justin 670 2 12
Krugerville 190 0 1
Krum 641 6 2
Lake Dallas 898 7 5
Lakewood Village 68 2
Lewisville 12,688 76 100
Little Elm 5,342 34 15
New Fairview 16 1
Northlake 710 0 4
Oak Point 434 2 1
Pilot Point 581 7 14
Plano 215 0 12
Ponder 262 6
Prosper 348 2 2
Providence Village 813 5 2
Roanoke 1,183 8 3
Sanger 1,002 11 7
Shady Shores 268 1 2
Southlake 52 0 1
Trophy Club 1,362 11 5
Unincorporated 13,429 55 72

