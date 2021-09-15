Vaccine clinic at ATC
People receive the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at Denton ISD's LaGrone Advanced Technology Complex in May 2021, when shots were donated by a local doctor's office. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 14,714 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 15, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 95,222 547 671
Argyle 523 2 5
Aubrey 718 4 6
Bartonville 192 3 1
Carrollton 8,547 26 65
Celina 255 1
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 5,483 22 19
Copper Canyon 171 1 3
Corinth 2,559 20 16
Cross Roads 191 2 2
Dallas 852 1 11
Denton 14,877 97 172
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 19 0
Double Oak 337 1 1
Flower Mound 8,140 49 40
Fort Worth 1,657 7 9
Frisco 5,292 22 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Hebron 152 2
Hickory Creek 591 6 3
Highland Village 1,788 13 11
Justin 703 5 12
Krugerville 207 2 1
Krum 661 1 2
Lake Dallas 945 10 5
Lakewood Village 70 1
Lewisville 13,058 61 101
Little Elm 5,469 23 15
New Fairview 18 1
Northlake 753 3 4
Oak Point 447 3 1
Pilot Point 623 13 14
Plano 217 0 12
Ponder 276 2
Prosper 359 2 2
Providence Village 849 12 2
Roanoke 1232 6 3
Sanger 1060 14 7
Shady Shores 284 1 2
Southlake 52 0 1
Trophy Club 1,410 4 5
Unincorporated 13,927 104 72

