Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 56,562 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 18, 2022

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 56,562 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 175,015 491 789
Argyle 917 5 5
Aubrey 1,436 0 7
Bartonville 331 0 2
Carrollton 16,757 24 75
Celina 584 1
Coppell 28 0
The Colony 10,387 11 29
Copper Canyon 303 3 3
Corinth 4,692 18 21
Corral City 2 0
Cross Roads 350 0 3
Dallas 1,220 7 13
Denton 27,641 64 196
DSSLC 306 0 4
Dish 29 0
Double Oak 577 0 1
Flower Mound 16,021 71 43
Fort Worth 2,992 13 10
Frisco 6,688 15 47
Hackberry 12 0 1
Haslet 3 0
Hebron 305 2
Hickory Creek 1,066 3 6
Highland Village 3,422 18 14
Justin 1,243 2 14
Krugerville 395 0 1
Krum 1,219 4 3
Lake Dallas 1,730 8 8
Lakewood Village 128 0
Lewisville 26,461 138 113
Little Elm 10,358 16 18
New Fairview 41 1
Northlake 1,568 2 5
Oak Point 870 0 1
Pilot Point 970 0 18
Plano 271 1 12
Ponder 490 3
Prosper 553 4 2
Providence Village 1,611 1 2
Roanoke 2,254 4 4
Sanger 1,909 4 12
Shady Shores 495 1 3
Southlake 62 0 1
Trophy Club 2,629 1 5
Unincorporated 23,689 45 87

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!