Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 56,562 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 18, 2022
Location
Total cases
Case increase
Total deaths
Denton County
175,015
491
789
Argyle
917
5
5
Aubrey
1,436
0
7
Bartonville
331
0
2
Carrollton
16,757
24
75
Celina
584
1
Coppell
28
0
The Colony
10,387
11
29
Copper Canyon
303
3
3
Corinth
4,692
18
21
Corral City
2
0
Cross Roads
350
0
3
Dallas
1,220
7
13
Denton
27,641
64
196
DSSLC
306
0
4
Dish
29
0
Double Oak
577
0
1
Flower Mound
16,021
71
43
Fort Worth
2,992
13
10
Frisco
6,688
15
47
Hackberry
12
0
1
Haslet
3
0
Hebron
305
2
Hickory Creek
1,066
3
6
Highland Village
3,422
18
14
Justin
1,243
2
14
Krugerville
395
0
1
Krum
1,219
4
3
Lake Dallas
1,730
8
8
Lakewood Village
128
0
Lewisville
26,461
138
113
Little Elm
10,358
16
18
New Fairview
41
1
Northlake
1,568
2
5
Oak Point
870
0
1
Pilot Point
970
0
18
Plano
271
1
12
Ponder
490
3
Prosper
553
4
2
Providence Village
1,611
1
2
Roanoke
2,254
4
4
Sanger
1,909
4
12
Shady Shores
495
1
3
Southlake
62
0
1
Trophy Club
2,629
1
5
Unincorporated
23,689
45
87
