Virus testing

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semiautomatic testing in 2020 at Northwell Health Labs in March in Lake Success, N.Y.

 AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 10,826 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 31, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 10,826 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 89,374 458 659
Argyle 495 4 5
Aubrey 645 4 6
Bartonville 178 1 1
Carrollton 8,116 38 64
Celina 223 2
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 5,215 24 19
Copper Canyon 161 0 3
Corinth 2,342 7 15
Cross Roads 173 1 2
Dallas 821 0 11
Denton 13,771 83 168
DSSLC 225 0 4
Dish 17 0
Double Oak 319 0
Flower Mound 7,651 43 39
Fort Worth 1,549 10 8
Frisco 5,188 10 41
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 140 0
Hickory Creek 532 6 2
Highland Village 1,664 6 11
Justin 646 2 12
Krugerville 182 1 1
Krum 616 4 2
Lake Dallas 864 7 5
Lakewood Village 65 1
Lewisville 12,338 59 99
Little Elm 5,173 27 15
New Fairview 14 0
Northlake 693 4 4
Oak Point 422 2 1
Pilot Point 556 3 14
Plano 214 1 12
Ponder 242 2
Prosper 342 0 2
Providence Village 787 8 2
Roanoke 1,139 7 3
Sanger 954 2 7
Shady Shores 260 4 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,332 8 5
Unincorporated 13,028 77 72

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!