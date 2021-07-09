Virus Outbreak

An electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, in orange. 

 NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,564 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of July 9, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,564 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 77,415 72 624 3
Argyle 412 1 5
Aubrey 529 0 4
Bartonville 153 0 1
Carrollton 7,097 6 63
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,541 4 18
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,996 4 14
Cross Roads 143 0 2
Dallas 749 1 10
Denton 11,875 12 162 2
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 272 0
Flower Mound 6,587 10 38
Fort Worth 1,374 1 8
Frisco 4,959 2 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 449 0 2
Highland Village 1,422 0 11
Justin 552 0 11 1
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 532 0 2
Lake Dallas 728 2 3
Lakewood Village 47 0
Lewisville 10,608 13 94
Little Elm 4,398 1 14
New Fairview 11 0
Northlake 587 0 4
Oak Point 362 0 1
Pilot Point 470 1 14
Plano 211 0 12
Ponder 192 0
Prosper 309 0 2
Providence Village 654 0 2
Roanoke 967 1 3
Sanger 808 1 7
Shady Shores 227 0 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,162 0 5
Unincorporated 11,136 12 60

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!