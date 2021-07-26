Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,471 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Denton County confirms another 131 virus infections
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of July 26, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,471 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|78,924
|131
|630
|Argyle
|427
|0
|5
|Aubrey
|539
|1
|4
|Bartonville
|159
|0
|1
|Carrollton
|7,218
|15
|63
|Celina
|194
|0
|Coppell
|22
|0
|The Colony
|4,604
|4
|18
|Copper Canyon
|139
|0
|3
|Corinth
|2,041
|3
|15
|Cross Roads
|146
|0
|2
|Dallas
|764
|10
|10
|Denton
|12,113
|22
|163
|DSSLC
|223
|0
|4
|Dish
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|280
|0
|Flower Mound
|6,731
|9
|38
|Fort Worth
|1,389
|0
|8
|Frisco
|4,978
|0
|40
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|123
|0
|Hickory Creek
|460
|1
|2
|Highland Village
|1,475
|2
|11
|Justin
|563
|0
|12
|Krugerville
|148
|0
|1
|Krum
|543
|0
|2
|Lake Dallas
|736
|0
|3
|Lakewood Village
|48
|0
|Lewisville
|10,799
|20
|94
|Little Elm
|4,488
|13
|14
|New Fairview
|12
|0
|Northlake
|597
|1
|4
|Oak Point
|373
|0
|1
|Pilot Point
|483
|2
|14
|Plano
|212
|0
|12
|Ponder
|203
|0
|Prosper
|313
|2
|2
|Providence Village
|669
|3
|2
|Roanoke
|989
|3
|3
|Sanger
|822
|0
|7
|Shady Shores
|234
|0
|2
|Southlake
|51
|0
|1
|Trophy Club
|1,183
|0
|5
|Unincorporated
|11,410
|21
|63
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Denton County: Room for Improvement
Spotlight on Denton
Influencers and Innovators: UNT men's basketball coach Grant McCasland
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- UNT extends men's basketball coach Grant McCasland through 2027-28
- Guyer and Argyle ranked in top 10 of preseason state volleyball poll
- Placement agency hopes to address need for local foster families
- Free meals for all Denton ISD students
- Police: Man arrested on warrants after throwing chairs at Panera customer
- Traffic alert: Crash on southbound I-35E frontage road near Buc-ee's
- Denton County confirms another 131 virus infections
- Medical City Denton names new chief medical officer
Most Popular
Articles
- Corinth rejects 'disastrous' rental development near country club during contentious meeting
- What's Open, What's Closed: New Mexican restaurants, craft coffee spot make their way to Denton
- New Denton DPS office now open on McKinney to help address service backlog
- With Lewisville water tower coming down, 'Big John' to be honored elsewhere
- Denton City Council members OK controversial resolution against DCTA proposal
- Woman took thousands from The Bearded Monk, used owner’s card
- With no mask mandates in sight, Denton County still urges use
- UNT speaker series paying $142,000 to ex-Cowboy, political pundit
- Black, veteran-owned Jus A Cup coffee shop revives roasts in Sanger
- What we know about coronavirus variants in Denton County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.