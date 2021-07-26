SARS-CoV-2

An electron microscope image from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle. 

 NIAID/NIH via AP

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,471 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of July 26, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,471 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 78,924 131 630
Argyle 427 0 5
Aubrey 539 1 4
Bartonville 159 0 1
Carrollton 7,218 15 63
Celina 194 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,604 4 18
Copper Canyon 139 0 3
Corinth 2,041 3 15
Cross Roads 146 0 2
Dallas 764 10 10
Denton 12,113 22 163
DSSLC 223 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 280 0
Flower Mound 6,731 9 38
Fort Worth 1,389 0 8
Frisco 4,978 0 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 123 0
Hickory Creek 460 1 2
Highland Village 1,475 2 11
Justin 563 0 12
Krugerville 148 0 1
Krum 543 0 2
Lake Dallas 736 0 3
Lakewood Village 48 0
Lewisville 10,799 20 94
Little Elm 4,488 13 14
New Fairview 12 0
Northlake 597 1 4
Oak Point 373 0 1
Pilot Point 483 2 14
Plano 212 0 12
Ponder 203 0
Prosper 313 2 2
Providence Village 669 3 2
Roanoke 989 3 3
Sanger 822 0 7
Shady Shores 234 0 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,183 0 5
Unincorporated 11,410 21 63

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!