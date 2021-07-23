Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,410 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of July 23, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,410 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 78,793 115 630
Argyle 427 3 5
Aubrey 538 1 4
Bartonville 159 2 1
Carrollton 7,203 7 63
Celina 194 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,600 12 18
Copper Canyon 139 0 3
Corinth 2,038 4 15
Cross Roads 146 0 2
Dallas 754 0 10
Denton 12,091 23 163
DSSLC 223 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 280 1
Flower Mound 6,722 5 38
Fort Worth 1,389 1 8
Frisco 4,978 2 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 123 1
Hickory Creek 459 1 2
Highland Village 1,473 3 11
Justin 563 0 12
Krugerville 148 0 1
Krum 543 1 2
Lake Dallas 736 0 3
Lakewood Village 48 0
Lewisville 10,779 17 94
Little Elm 4,475 7 14
New Fairview 12 0
Northlake 596 0 4
Oak Point 374 1 1
Pilot Point 481 2 14
Plano 212 0 12
Ponder 203 0
Prosper 311 0 2
Providence Village 666 2 2
Roanoke 986 0 3
Sanger 822 2 7
Shady Shores 234 0 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,183 0 5
Unincorporated 11,389 17 63

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!