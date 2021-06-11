Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,152 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 11, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,152 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 76,479 27 604
Argyle 403 0 5
Aubrey 523 0 4
Bartonville 152 0 1
Carrollton 7,018 3 59
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,485 2 17
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,967 1 14
Cross Roads 140 0 2
Dallas 740 0 10
Denton 11,752 4 158
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 270 0
Flower Mound 6,508 2 36
Fort Worth 1,349 1 8
Frisco 4,909 0 39
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 444 1 2
Highland Village 1,401 1 10
Justin 549 0 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 528 1 2
Lake Dallas 716 0 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,496 6 90
Little Elm 4,341 1 14
New Fairview 11 0
Northlake 574 0 4
Oak Point 356 0 1
Pilot Point 463 0 14
Plano 211 0 11
Ponder 191 0
Prosper 303 0 2
Providence Village 638 0 2
Roanoke 945 0 3
Sanger 801 0 7
Shady Shores 222 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,152 0 5
Unincorporated 10,980 4 59

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!