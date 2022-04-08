Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 8, 2022 @ 7:40 pm
Denton County Public Health announced Friday that it had confirmed 10 COVID-19 deaths throughout the past week.
The county department did not release any further information about the deceased.
Friday marked the first weekly pandemic report published by DCPH. The agency released daily reports for much of the past two years.
That weekly report also announced a total of 252 new coronavirus infections and 1,534 virus recoveries for a net decrease of 1,279 active cases in Denton County.
