Denton County Public Health confirmed another 10 local deaths caused by COVID-19 Tuesday. That marked the third reporting day in a row when exactly 10 local COVID-19 deaths were reported by DCPH. DCPH does not give pandemic updates on the weekend, so the three reporting days were Friday, Monday and Tuesday.
Data included in the chart below is from DCPH, which estimated 3,200 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.