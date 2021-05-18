Denton County Public Health confirmed another 10 local deaths caused by COVID-19 Tuesday. That marked the third reporting day in a row when exactly 10 local COVID-19 deaths were reported by DCPH. DCPH does not give pandemic updates on the weekend, so the three reporting days were Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

Data included in the chart below is from DCPH, which estimated 3,200 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 18, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 75,568 99 556 10
Argyle 401 2 3
Aubrey 516 2 4 1
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,930 8 53 1
Celina 186 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,430 6 13
Copper Canyon 135 0 2 1
Corinth 1,939 3 13
Cross Roads 140 1 2
Dallas 731 0 10
Denton 11,627 20 151 3
DSSLC 218 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 268 0
Flower Mound 6,440 6 34
Fort Worth 1,335 2 8
Frisco 4,869 1 38
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 112 0
Hickory Creek 437 1 2
Highland Village 1,376 2 9 1
Justin 540 1 9
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 512 1 2
Lake Dallas 708 3 2
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,378 9 77 2
Little Elm 4,290 3 13
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 568 1 4
Oak Point 350 0 1
Pilot Point 463 1 14
Plano 211 1 11 1
Ponder 190 0
Prosper 300 0 2
Providence Village 629 0 2
Roanoke 936 0 2
Sanger 788 1 7
Shady Shores 221 1 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,138 3 5
Unincorporated 10,811 20 54

