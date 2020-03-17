Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
The Denton County Clerk’s Office announced temporary suspension of all walk-in services, effective at 5 p.m. today, March 17.
The services, according to a press release, includes recording and vitals at all six locations, except by appointment, while passport services were previously suspended on Friday, March 13. The goal aims to reduce spread of COVID-19.
To protect both the public and County Clerk employees, each location will be closed to any person without an appointment, according to the release. Services which require appearance include “issuance of marriage licenses, marks and brands, and plat recording.” These services will be administered by scheduling an appointment.