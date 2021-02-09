Denton County Public Health has canceled Thursday's COVID-19 vaccine clinic for second doses at Texas Motor Speedway and is rescheduling its recipients for Friday’s clinic, according to a news release.
DCPH cited anticipated icy conditions as the reason for the cancelation, as National Weather Service forecasts predict temperatures could stay below freezing Thursday following an overnight chance of freezing rain and sleet. Appointments had not yet been sent out for Thursday’s clinic.
“While we know our community members are eager to be vaccinated, the health and safety of the attendees, staff, and volunteers is most important,” DCPH Director Matt Richardson stated in the release. “We are hopeful the weather will be more cooperative Friday for a safe, efficient, and effective vaccine clinic.”
The release states that those expecting to be vaccinated Thursday will be rescheduled for the afternoon on Friday. At that clinic, DCPH now plans to administer about 3,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine in addition to 4,500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic will be held from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Texas Motor Speedway.
As with all of DCPH’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics, only those with appointments via the county’s online waitlist and notification system can receive a shot. The release states appointments for Friday’s clinic will be sent out by Wednesday evening via email and text message.