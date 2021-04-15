Citing inclement weather, Denton County Public Health has canceled Friday’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Texas Motor Speedway and will reschedule recipients to Tuesday.
DCPH announced the cancelation through a Thursday afternoon news release, stating National Weather Service forecasters indicate weather conditions may include lightning and severe storms, which could put patients, staff and volunteers at risk.
“Keeping our community members, staff, and volunteers safe remains a priority as we see threats of severe weather,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads stated in the release.
Recipients originally scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled for Tuesday, April 20. Anyone being rescheduled will be notified via e-mail or text, the release states. Saturday’s clinic is unaffected.