Paramedic Nick Bruckner of the U.S. Forest Service draws a dose of COVID-19 vaccine into a hypodermic needle during Denton County's mass vaccination clinic April 22 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
Denton County surpassed its weekly virus case record Tuesday without factoring in the three weekdays to follow.
The previous record of 7,712 cases in one week was set this past week and included cases from Jan. 9-15.
Denton County Public Health Tuesday confirmed another 3,692 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus. Factoring in Monday’s record-breaking announcement of 4,233 cases, Denton County was nearing 8,000 confirmed infections before the midweek point.
DCPH also confirmed another pandemic death Tuesday. A Denton man in his 30s was the latest confirmed COVID-19 death, which brought the countywide total to 767 deaths as confirmed by local public health officials.
While cases are being reported at a rate far higher than the county has ever seen, DCPH Director Matt Richardson said a clear trend is starting to emerge in severity of the infections. The hospitalization rate has dropped substantially, leading to a similar number of coronavirus hospitalizations compared to previous waves.
“Cases are more than double, and yet hospitalizations are really about even,” Richardson said during Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting. “Basically, the hospitalization rate is roughly half, just from what we can see of Denton County.”
Statewide test positivity rates have dropped in recent days for both the molecular and rapid versions, although Richardson still described the numbers as “stratospheric.” The positivity rate for the more accurate molecular test is still being reported near 35%. He said a serious decline in that figure could signal the end of the current case avalanche.
“We’re hopeful that maybe this week could’ve been the crest,” Richardson said. “The positivity remains very, very high, so that’s telling us we’re still in the thick of it. ... When that [percentage] goes down to 25, 20, 15 and then 5, we know the storm of that surge has passed.”
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 23,502 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.