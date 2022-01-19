Denton County Public Health on Wednesday confirmed another 4,258 residents had tested positive for the coronavirus.
That narrowly broke Denton County’s previous single-day record, which was 4,233 infections reported Monday afternoon.
Eight of the top 10 highest infection days, as reported by DCPH, have been confirmed within the past two weeks. On Tuesday, two days into the week, Denton County broke the local record for the number of coronavirus infections confirmed in a single week.
Additionally, DCPH on Wednesday reported another three local COVID-19 deaths and released the following information about the deceased:
One Carrollton man in his 30s
One man in his 70s living in The Colony
One man at least 80 years old living in The Colony
Confirmation of their deaths raised the countywide total to 770 as reported by DCPH.
Of the 139,135 coronavirus cases confirmed across Denton County throughout the pandemic, an estimated 27,659 were still infected by Wednesday afternoon, which is by far the highest number of concurrent infections ever reported in Denton County.
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
