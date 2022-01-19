Shot being given at TWU
TWU registered nurse Tracy Martin administers COVID-19 vaccines to TWU student health workers and employees in January. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Denton County Public Health on Wednesday confirmed another 4,258 residents had tested positive for the coronavirus.

That narrowly broke Denton County’s previous single-day record, which was 4,233 infections reported Monday afternoon.

Eight of the top 10 highest infection days, as reported by DCPH, have been confirmed within the past two weeks. On Tuesday, two days into the week, Denton County broke the local record for the number of coronavirus infections confirmed in a single week.

Additionally, DCPH on Wednesday reported another three local COVID-19 deaths and released the following information about the deceased:

  • One Carrollton man in his 30s
  • One man in his 70s living in The Colony
  • One man at least 80 years old living in The Colony

Confirmation of their deaths raised the countywide total to 770 as reported by DCPH.

Of the 139,135 coronavirus cases confirmed across Denton County throughout the pandemic, an estimated 27,659 were still infected by Wednesday afternoon, which is by far the highest number of concurrent infections ever reported in Denton County.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 19, 2022

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 139,135 4258 770 3
Argyle 744 19 5
Aubrey 1,123 47 7
Bartonville 286 7 2
Carrollton 12,958 563 72 1
Celina 421 16
Coppell 26 0
The Colony 8,286 280 28 2
Copper Canyon 238 8 3
Corinth 3,731 93 20
Corral City 1 0
Cross Roads 272 9 3
Dallas 1,056 4 13
Denton 21,865 627 194
DSSLC 252 4 4
Dish 27 1
Double Oak 470 10 1
Flower Mound 12,248 344 41
Fort Worth 2,435 72 9
Frisco 6,015 26 47
Hackberry 11 0 1
Haslet 3 0
Hebron 241 5
Hickory Creek 845 28 3
Highland Village 2,619 70 14
Justin 1,038 33 14
Krugerville 332 8 1
Krum 959 30 3
Lake Dallas 1,399 40 8
Lakewood Village 107 2
Lewisville 21,311 712 111
Little Elm 8,123 286 17
New Fairview 32 1
Northlake 1,201 44 5
Oak Point 670 17 1
Pilot Point 832 18 18
Plano 245 1 12
Ponder 403 8
Prosper 449 3 2
Providence Village 1,268 45 2
Roanoke 1,818 61 4
Sanger 1,514 44 12
Shady Shores 403 6 3
Southlake 59 0 1
Trophy Club 2,115 72 5
Unincorporated 18,684 594 84

