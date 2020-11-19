For the fifth time this month, Denton County on Thursday broke its record for the largest single-day increase in people confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19.
Denton County Public Health confirmed another 336 county residents had tested positive for the virus, which surpassed the record set Monday by one person.
Monday's announcement differed in that it included people who had tested positive by Sunday afternoon. DCPH stopped making daily announcements on Sundays earlier in the pandemic due to historically lower numbers on those days.
The record set in mid-July had held until Nov. 2, so it is not common for records to be broken this routinely.
Fifty-five of the newly infected residents included in Thursday's announcement live in Denton, and five of those people are Denton State Supported Living Center residents.
Fifty-three of them live in unincorporated Denton County, and another 53 live in Lewisville.
As of Thursday, 20,739 county residents had tested positive for the virus, of whom 4,269 were estimated to still be infected. Thursday's announcement marked the 13th time this month the county had broken its record for the number of people concurrently infected.
The record set on Aug. 1 had held until Nov. 3.
Only 13 intensive care unit beds were available in Denton County on Thursday, according to DCPH, meaning 82.7% of beds were occupied. Thirty-seven of the full beds were occupied by people suffering from something other than COVID-19.
DCPH once again updated its voluntary, public-facing dashboard of virus cases in schools to reflect an additional student had tested positive by Monday night, raising that day's total to 24 infected students.
Public school officials Wednesday reported an additional 16 students and eight staffers had tested positive for the virus, according to the county dashboard. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at Denton High
- One student and one staffer at Strickland Middle
- Four students at McMath Middle
- One student at Crownover Middle
- Four students at Guyer High
- One staffer at Ryan High
- One staffer at McNair Elementary
- One staffer at Navo Middle
- One staffer at Borman Elementary
- One staffer at Evers Park Elementary
Argyle ISD
- Two students at Argyle High
Lake Dallas ISD
- One student at Corinth Elementary
- One staffer at Lake Dallas Elementary
Ponder ISD
- One student at Ponder High
- One student at Ponder Junior High
Sanger ISD
- One staffer at Butterfield Elementary