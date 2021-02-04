SARS-CoV-2

Nineteen more locals’ deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Thursday announcement from county health officials.

That marked the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths confirmed by Denton County Public Health.

The previous record of 15 was set on Jan. 23.

Confirmation of their deaths raised the countywide death toll to 344, according to Denton County Public Health.

The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 539 such deaths in Denton County by the same time Thursday.

DCPH released the following information about the 19 locals included in Thursday’s announcement:

  • A woman over 80 who was a resident of Hollymead in Flower Mound
  • A woman in her 70s who was a resident of Hollymead in Flower Mound
  • A woman over 80 who was a resident of Atria Senior Living in Carrollton
  • A Prosper man over 80
  • A Frisco man over 80
  • A Lewisville man in his 60s
  • A woman over 80 who was a resident of Gracious Care Home in Lewisville
  • A woman in her 60s who was a resident of unincorporated northeast Denton County
  • Three women over 80 who were residents of Rosewood Assisted Living in Flower Mound
  • A woman in her 50s who was a resident of Brinker Denton SCC
  • A woman in her 40s who was a resident of unincorporated northeast Denton County
  • A woman in her 50s who was a resident of unincorporated northeast Denton County
  • A man in his 70s who was a resident of unincorporated northwest Denton County
  • A woman over 80 who was a resident of Good Samaritan Society — Denton Village
  • A Denton man over 80
  • A Denton woman in her 40s
  • A woman over 80 who was a resident of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton

Additionally, DCPH Thursday confirmed another 457 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. That raised the countywide total to 55,820 infections, of whom 15,146 were estimated to still be infected Thursday.

Of the newly infected locals confirmed Thursday, 69 live in unincorporated Denton County, 58 live in Flower Mound, 58 live in Frisco, 55 live in Denton and 54 live in Lewisville.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 4

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 55,820 457 344 19
Argyle 276 4 1
Aubrey 358 4 1
Bartonville 110 1
Carrollton 5,365 38 34 1
Celina 138 6
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,423 17 11
Copper Canyon 94 1
Corinth 1,449 6 9
Cross Roads 98 2 2
Dallas 581 5 7
Denton 9,048 55 85 5
DSSLC 210 0 3
DISH 7 0
Double Oak 179 1
Flower Mound 4,519 58 24 5
Fort Worth 920 10 1
Frisco 3,239 58 27 1
Hackberry 6 0
Hebron 78 0
Hickory Creek 332 6
Highland Village 973 13 7
Justin 417 0 7
Krugerville 100 0 1
Krum 399 2 1
Lake Dallas 546 1
Lakewood Village 29 1
Lewisville 7,937 54 54 2
Little Elm 3,067 12 10
New Fairview 4 0
Northlake 403 3 2
Oak Point 243 3
Pilot Point 337 2 8
Plano 183 1 8
Ponder 126 1
Prosper 193 4 2 1
Providence Village 436 4 1
Roanoke 667 4 1
Sanger 632 5
Shady Shores 170 2 1
Southlake 39 0
Trophy Club 852 4 1
Unincorporated 7,620 69 35 4

