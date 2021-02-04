Nineteen more locals’ deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Thursday announcement from county health officials.
That marked the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths confirmed by Denton County Public Health.
The previous record of 15 was set on Jan. 23.
Confirmation of their deaths raised the countywide death toll to 344, according to Denton County Public Health.
The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 539 such deaths in Denton County by the same time Thursday.
DCPH released the following information about the 19 locals included in Thursday’s announcement:
- A woman over 80 who was a resident of Hollymead in Flower Mound
- A woman in her 70s who was a resident of Hollymead in Flower Mound
- A woman over 80 who was a resident of Atria Senior Living in Carrollton
- A Prosper man over 80
- A Frisco man over 80
- A Lewisville man in his 60s
- A woman over 80 who was a resident of Gracious Care Home in Lewisville
- A woman in her 60s who was a resident of unincorporated northeast Denton County
- Three women over 80 who were residents of Rosewood Assisted Living in Flower Mound
- A woman in her 50s who was a resident of Brinker Denton SCC
- A woman in her 40s who was a resident of unincorporated northeast Denton County
- A woman in her 50s who was a resident of unincorporated northeast Denton County
- A man in his 70s who was a resident of unincorporated northwest Denton County
- A woman over 80 who was a resident of Good Samaritan Society — Denton Village
- A Denton man over 80
- A Denton woman in her 40s
- A woman over 80 who was a resident of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton
Additionally, DCPH Thursday confirmed another 457 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. That raised the countywide total to 55,820 infections, of whom 15,146 were estimated to still be infected Thursday.
Of the newly infected locals confirmed Thursday, 69 live in unincorporated Denton County, 58 live in Flower Mound, 58 live in Frisco, 55 live in Denton and 54 live in Lewisville.