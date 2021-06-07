Vaccine card
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,345 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 7, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 76,344 65 601 5
Argyle 403 0 5
Aubrey 520 0 4
Bartonville 152 0 1
Carrollton 7,008 6 59 1
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,472 6 16
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,965 1 14
Cross Roads 140 0 2
Dallas 740 3 10
Denton 11,734 7 158
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 270 1
Flower Mound 6,494 5 36
Fort Worth 1,348 2 8
Frisco 4,908 1 39 1
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 441 1 2
Highland Village 1,398 1 10
Justin 546 1 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 526 1 2
Lake Dallas 716 0 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,477 10 90
Little Elm 4,334 2 14 1
New Fairview 11 0
Northlake 574 0 4
Oak Point 354 0 1
Pilot Point 463 0 14
Plano 211 0 11
Ponder 191 0
Prosper 302 0 2
Providence Village 637 0 2
Roanoke 944 0 3
Sanger 799 0 7
Shady Shores 222 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,150 2 5
Unincorporated 10,953 15 57 2

