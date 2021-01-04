County health officials Monday announced another 410 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus responsible for the ongoing pandemic.
That announcement raised the cumulative countywide infection tally to 40,202, of whom 12,686 were estimated to still be infected.
It took Denton County 169 days to confirm its first 10,000 infections, 78 days to confirm the 10,000 after that, 27 days to confirm the third 10,000 cases and only 21 days to confirm its fourth.
As of Monday, 90.5% of all staffed adult intensive care unit beds were occupied across Denton County, and 72.7% of all inpatient capacity was filled.
Of the 410 locals included in Monday’s announcement, 61 live in Lewisville, 58 in Carrollton, 48 in Denton, 39 in Flower Mound and 39 in unincorporated Denton County.
No additional local COVID-19 deaths were confirmed by Denton County Public Health on Monday, which marked the first reporting day since Dec. 26 the department didn’t confirm any additional deaths.
It had confirmed 218 such deaths by Saturday afternoon. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 355 such deaths in Denton County by Monday afternoon.