AP20071651723367.jpg

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semiautomatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. 

 Associated Press

County health officials Monday announced another 410 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus responsible for the ongoing pandemic.

That announcement raised the cumulative countywide infection tally to 40,202, of whom 12,686 were estimated to still be infected.

It took Denton County 169 days to confirm its first 10,000 infections, 78 days to confirm the 10,000 after that, 27 days to confirm the third 10,000 cases and only 21 days to confirm its fourth.

As of Monday, 90.5% of all staffed adult intensive care unit beds were occupied across Denton County, and 72.7% of all inpatient capacity was filled.

Of the 410 locals included in Monday’s announcement, 61 live in Lewisville, 58 in Carrollton, 48 in Denton, 39 in Flower Mound and 39 in unincorporated Denton County.

Additional charts and graphs

No additional local COVID-19 deaths were confirmed by Denton County Public Health on Monday, which marked the first reporting day since Dec. 26 the department didn’t confirm any additional deaths.

It had confirmed 218 such deaths by Saturday afternoon. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 355 such deaths in Denton County by Monday afternoon.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 4

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 40,202 410 218
Argyle 181 1
Aubrey 239 3 1
Bartonville 85 0
Carrollton 3,957 58 22
Celina 87 6
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,506 25 10
Copper Canyon 62 0
Corinth 1,071 7 4
Cross Roads 70 0 2
Dallas 472 1 6
Denton 6,912 48 63
DSSLC 185 11 3
Dish 4 0
Double Oak 130 1
Flower Mound 2,958 39 4
Fort Worth 638 3
Frisco 2,084 18 19
Hackberry 4 0
Hebron 52 1
Hickory Creek 243 3
Highland Village 648 10 6
Justin 337 1 5
Krugerville 69 1 1
Krum 301 4
Lake Dallas 422 5
Lakewood Village 21 1
Lewisville 5,860 61 36
Little Elm 2,101 18 7
Northlake 263 3 1
Oak Point 179 5
Pilot Point 246 5 6
Plano 82 0
Ponder 80 0
Prosper 132 5 1
Providence Village 314 3 1
Roanoke 476 9 1
Sanger 476 6
Shady Shores 133 1 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 609 8
Unincorporated 5,466 39 18

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!