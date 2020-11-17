SARS-CoV-2

An electron microscope image from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle. 

 NIAID/NIH via AP

Another 243 county residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday afternoon.

Thirty-nine of them live in unincorporated Denton County, 32 live in Carrollton, 30 in Denton and 26 in Lewisville.

Tuesday’s announcement brought the countywide infection total to 20,151, of whom 3,958 were estimated to still be infected.

The number of people actively infected dipped slightly Tuesday, but the overall trend has been upward for several weeks, with occasional dips.

Hospital and adult intensive care unit capacity remained relatively stable Tuesday when compared with recent weeks. Roughly 71% of inpatient beds and 79% of ICU beds were occupied, according to DCPH.

Additional charts and graphs

Public school officials participating in DCPH’s voluntary, public-facing reporting program had confirmed 705 student and 232 staff virus infections by Tuesday morning.

Of those, 18 students and 15 staffers were reported Monday. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

Three students and two staffers at Denton High

One student and two staffers at Ryan High

Two students and two staffers at Guyer High

Two students at Paloma Creek Elementary

Two students at Rivera Elementary

One student at Rodriguez Middle

One staffer at Ginnings Elementary

One staffer at Pecan Creek Elementary

One staffer at Myers Middle

One staffer at Nelson Elementary

One staffer at Union Park Elementary

Argyle ISD

One student at Hilltop Elementary

Two students at Argyle High

One student at Argyle West Elementary

One staffer at Argyle Intermediate

Ponder ISD

Two students at Ponder Elementary

One student and one staffer at Ponder Junior High

Aubrey ISD

One staffer at Brockett Elementary

Sanger ISD

One staffer at Butterfield Elementary

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 17

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 20,151 243 146
Argyle 90 2
Aubrey 120 1 1
Bartonville 48 1
Carrollton 2,043 32 18
Celina 33 0
Coppell 13 1
The Colony 1,279 14 8
Copper Canyon 26 0
Corinth 476 13 2
Cross Roads 31 0 1
Dallas 368 1 6
Denton 3,671 30 43
DSSLC 161 0 2
Dish 1 0
Double Oak 56 1
Flower Mound 1,224 14 1
Fort Worth 300 2
Frisco 1,168 14 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 28 0
Hickory Creek 109 5
Highland Village 261 7 4
Justin 99 0
Krugerville 23 0 1
Krum 132 3
Lake Dallas 201 2
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 3,032 26 19
Little Elm 1,051 12 6
Northlake 91 0 1
Oak Point 88 0
Pilot Point 165 2 1
Plano 47 1
Ponder 36 0
Prosper 75 0 1
Providence Village 120 1
Roanoke 196 6 1
Sanger 222 10
Shady Shores 52 1 1
Southlake 14 0
Trophy Club 245 2
Unincorporated 2,744 39 13

