Another 243 county residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday afternoon.
Thirty-nine of them live in unincorporated Denton County, 32 live in Carrollton, 30 in Denton and 26 in Lewisville.
Tuesday’s announcement brought the countywide infection total to 20,151, of whom 3,958 were estimated to still be infected.
The number of people actively infected dipped slightly Tuesday, but the overall trend has been upward for several weeks, with occasional dips.
Hospital and adult intensive care unit capacity remained relatively stable Tuesday when compared with recent weeks. Roughly 71% of inpatient beds and 79% of ICU beds were occupied, according to DCPH.
Public school officials participating in DCPH’s voluntary, public-facing reporting program had confirmed 705 student and 232 staff virus infections by Tuesday morning.
Of those, 18 students and 15 staffers were reported Monday. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
Three students and two staffers at Denton High
One student and two staffers at Ryan High
Two students and two staffers at Guyer High
Two students at Paloma Creek Elementary
Two students at Rivera Elementary
One student at Rodriguez Middle
One staffer at Ginnings Elementary
One staffer at Pecan Creek Elementary
One staffer at Myers Middle
One staffer at Nelson Elementary
One staffer at Union Park Elementary
Argyle ISD
One student at Hilltop Elementary
Two students at Argyle High
One student at Argyle West Elementary
One staffer at Argyle Intermediate
Ponder ISD
Two students at Ponder Elementary
One student and one staffer at Ponder Junior High
Aubrey ISD
One staffer at Brockett Elementary
Sanger ISD
One staffer at Butterfield Elementary