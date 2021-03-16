For the third consecutive week, Denton County has been allocated just over 25,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses as it approaches 100,000 fully vaccinated residents.
After about a year of the pandemic limiting county meetings to staff only, Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting was available to the public following last week’s statewide reopening. Social distancing and masks were requested, though masks were not required.
At the meeting, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson addressed the county’s vaccination strategy during his weekly coronavirus update. He noted the county is now “almost exclusively” using Pfizer doses, as it hasn’t received any first-dose Moderna vaccine shipments in over a month.
In fact, for the third consecutive week, the county was allocated 25,740 Pfizer doses by the Texas Department of State Health Services. That weekly number has not changed despite the state receiving fluctuating allocations from the federal government, and continues to top all of Texas’ designated hub providers.
Denton County was not allocated any Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines this week, the second week of the newly approved shot’s rollout in Texas. After no hub providers received Johnson & Johnson shipments last week, three — Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas, NRG Center in Houston and AT&T Stadium in Arlington — were allocated thousands of doses this week. Richardson did not give an update on when they might arrive to Denton.
According to Tuesday data from the Texas DSHS — which Richardson said could be a few days behind — 147,782 county residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose, with 93,646 of those being fully vaccinated. Additional data showed county providers, including DCPH, hospitals and pharmacies, had administered a total of 238,642 doses by Tuesday.
“We want to do more as a county, not just as a county organization but as a collection of communities,” Richardson said. “I think we all want more vaccine available to more people.”
Richardson also discussed last Friday’s clinic, aimed at vaccinating education workers after the state made them eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines. He said about 2,500 such people were given their first shot Friday, and that another educator-focused clinic will be held sometime next week.
“Next week, we’ll have a clinic that will incorporate more first doses specifically for teachers, while all the time we’re working through our waitlist for the general public,” Richardson said. “We have a concurrent effort — we’re doing teachers plus working through our waitlist.”
Tuesday, commissioners approved a yearlong extension of a $1.2 million DSHS grant received last April. The move does not result in more funding, but the extension — which comes at no cost to the county — stops remaining grant money from expiring March 15, instead moving that date to March 15 of next year.
According to a memo, the funds have been used on pandemic-related supplies such as masks and gloves, as well as laboratory testing and reporting. Reached Tuesday, a DCPH spokesperson was not able to provide how much of the grant funding remains unspent.