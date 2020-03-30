Denton County public health officials announced late Monday the third death attributed to COVID-19, a woman in her 60s who lived in an unincorporated area of the county.
Officials did not more fully identify the woman out of respect for her family, according to a county news release. Her case was one of local transmission and was previously listed among the county’s hospitalized cases.
The announcement came with another increase in the county’s total cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, Monday afternoon: 191, or 26 new cases, including four more emanating from the Denton State-Supported Living Center.
A total of 49 center residents have confirmed infections — more than one in 10 of those individuals with developmental disabilities living at the center. Another 22 staff members have tested positive for the virus so far.
Two staff members who tested positive are not included in the county’s totals because they live outside the county.
The increase also included the first positive cases identified in the small towns of Copper Canyon and Hickory Creek. On Friday, Argyle, Corinth and Krum saw their first positive cases.
The city of Denton has the most confirmed cases (23) of any Denton County city, the center’s case count notwithstanding. Frisco (the Denton County portion) is the next highest, at 16 confirmed cases.
In addition, public health officials report that 35 individuals among those 191 cases have recovered. County public health officials are not subtracting recoveries from the cumulative case count, county health department spokeswoman Jennifer Rainey said.
To be counted among the subset, Rainey said, at least 72 hours have passed since the individual’s fever dropped, seven days have passed since the first symptoms appeared, and their respiratory symptoms also have improved.
About 57% of COVID-19 cases in Denton County involve a patient age 50 or older. Most patients (146) are isolated at home. Another 38 are currently hospitalized.
Last week, both Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Medical City Denton announced they are limiting visitor access, with no visitors allowed inside the emergency rooms.
Only an individual needed for a patient’s care may visit, with a one-visitor limit for those patients needing mobility assistance. In addition, only one visitor per patient is allowed in the childbirth area, and only two parents or guardians are permitted in neonatal intensive care.
Hospital visitors must be at least 16 years old and will be screened for symptoms. They must also follow hand hygiene, social distancing and other directions from hospital staff.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath.
Public health officials are urging individuals to call ahead before arriving at the emergency room or doctor’s office to limit the spread of the virus.