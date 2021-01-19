DCPH virus testing at Discovery Park

People line up in the cars for Denton County Public Health's COVID-19 testing site Dec. 1 at UNT Discovery Park. 

Local health officials Tuesday confirmed another 1,064 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus and another eight locals’ deaths were caused by COVID-19.

Denton County Public Health stopped reporting pandemic updates on Sundays citing historically low numbers, and no update was given Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Still, that is the largest single-day increase in confirmed virus cases so far in Denton County, shattering the record of 886 set on Dec. 11.

Of those newly infected locals, 150 live in Lewisville, 138 in unincorporated Denton County, 136 in Denton and 124 in Carrollton.

DCPH released the following information about the eight locals confirmed dead Tuesday:

  • A woman in her 70s living in southeast unincorporated Denton County
  • A woman at least 80 years of age living in southeast unincorporated Denton County
  • A man at least 80 years of age living at Cedar Crest in Lewisville
  • A Corinth man in his 50s

A woman in her 70s living at Brinker Denton SCC in Denton

  • A man in his 70s living at Pilot Point Care Center in Pilot Point
  • A man at least 80 years of age living in northwest unincorporated Denton County
  • A Northlake woman at least 80 years of age

As of Tuesday, DCPH had confirmed a total of 257 local COVID-19 deaths. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 439 such deaths in the county by Tuesday afternoon.

Only four of the county’s staffed intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Tuesday, meaning 95.2% were full. The majority were filled by people with COVID-19.

Additionally, 74% of the county’s total inpatient capacity was full and 28.6% of ventilators were in use.

County public schools reported to DCPH another 101 students and 39 staffers had been infected with the virus this past week alone. According to DCPH’s voluntary reporting portal, 1,858 students and 696 staffers had contracted the virus by Friday night.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 19

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 47,336 1064 257 8
Argyle 223 10
Aubrey 297 5 1
Bartonville 94 1
Carrollton 4,685 124 26
Celina 108 4
Coppell 15 1
The Colony 2,987 54 10
Copper Canyon 72 2
Corinth 1,234 21 7 1
Cross Roads 86 4 2
Dallas 511 6 7
Denton 7,819 136 68 1
DSSLC 202 0 3
DISH 4 0
Double Oak 156 0
Flower Mound 3,618 98 8
Fort Worth 753 14
Frisco 2,604 75 20
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 64 3
Hickory Creek 280 6
Highland Village 794 19 6
Justin 380 8 5
Krugerville 89 5 1
Krum 338 3 1
Lake Dallas 472 9
Lakewood Village 24 2
Lewisville 6,767 150 45 1
Little Elm 2,566 88 8
New Fairview 3 0
Northlake 330 11 2 1
Oak Point 208 4
Pilot Point 282 9 7 1
Plano 167 0 1
Ponder 97 2
Prosper 150 2 1
Providence Village 365 7 1
Roanoke 571 13 1
Sanger 536 11
Shady Shores 147 1 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 741 18
Unincorporated 6,459 138 25 3

