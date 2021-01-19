Local health officials Tuesday confirmed another 1,064 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus and another eight locals’ deaths were caused by COVID-19.
Denton County Public Health stopped reporting pandemic updates on Sundays citing historically low numbers, and no update was given Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Still, that is the largest single-day increase in confirmed virus cases so far in Denton County, shattering the record of 886 set on Dec. 11.
Of those newly infected locals, 150 live in Lewisville, 138 in unincorporated Denton County, 136 in Denton and 124 in Carrollton.
DCPH released the following information about the eight locals confirmed dead Tuesday:
- A woman in her 70s living in southeast unincorporated Denton County
- A woman at least 80 years of age living in southeast unincorporated Denton County
- A man at least 80 years of age living at Cedar Crest in Lewisville
- A Corinth man in his 50s
A woman in her 70s living at Brinker Denton SCC in Denton
- A man in his 70s living at Pilot Point Care Center in Pilot Point
- A man at least 80 years of age living in northwest unincorporated Denton County
- A Northlake woman at least 80 years of age
As of Tuesday, DCPH had confirmed a total of 257 local COVID-19 deaths. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 439 such deaths in the county by Tuesday afternoon.
Only four of the county’s staffed intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Tuesday, meaning 95.2% were full. The majority were filled by people with COVID-19.
Additionally, 74% of the county’s total inpatient capacity was full and 28.6% of ventilators were in use.
County public schools reported to DCPH another 101 students and 39 staffers had been infected with the virus this past week alone. According to DCPH’s voluntary reporting portal, 1,858 students and 696 staffers had contracted the virus by Friday night.