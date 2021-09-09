ICU bed

Denton County hospitals had zero unoccupied adult intensive care unit beds available Friday — for the third time over the past five days.

Total inpatient occupancy was at 91.5% Thursday, and nearly 30% of the county’s ventilators were in use, according to Denton County Public Health.

The number of total adult ICU beds changes as staffing numbers fluctuate from day to day. For instance, DCPH reported seven fewer total adult ICU beds in the county Thursday compared to Wednesday but reported every bed was filled each day.

Sunday was the third recent day without any unoccupied ICU beds.

DCPH Thursday also confirmed another four local residents had died of COVID-19. The department provided the following information about them:

  • one Carrollton man at least 80 years old
  • one Corinth man in his 50s
  • one Double Oak man in his 70s
  • one Lewisville woman in her 60s

DCPH had confirmed a total of 667 local COVID-19 deaths by Thursday afternoon.

Data included in the chart below is from DCPH, which estimated 13,211 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 9, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 13,211 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 92,764 569 667 4
Argyle 516 4 5
Aubrey 685 7 6
Bartonville 186 1 1
Carrollton 8,393 53 65 1
Celina 241 1
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 5,380 32 19
Copper Canyon 166 0 3
Corinth 2,485 23 16 1
Cross Roads 184 2 2
Dallas 847 1 11
Denton 14,446 114 170
DSSLC 226 1 4
Dish 18 1
Double Oak 330 3 1 1
Flower Mound 7,921 54 40
Fort Worth 1,611 9 8
Frisco 5,245 5 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Hebron 147 0
Hickory Creek 565 6 2
Highland Village 1,729 13 11
Justin 673 3 12
Krugerville 195 5 1
Krum 646 5 2
Lake Dallas 902 4 5
Lakewood Village 68 0
Lewisville 12,753 65 101 1
Little Elm 5,363 21 15
New Fairview 17 1
Northlake 720 10 4
Oak Point 435 1 1
Pilot Point 584 3 14
Plano 216 1 12
Ponder 265 3
Prosper 349 1 2
Providence Village 818 5 2
Roanoke 1189 6 3
Sanger 1010 8 7
Shady Shores 269 1 2
Southlake 52 0 1
Trophy Club 1,374 12 5
Unincorporated 13,513 84 72

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!