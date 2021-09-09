Denton County hospitals had zero unoccupied adult intensive care unit beds available Friday — for the third time over the past five days.
Total inpatient occupancy was at 91.5% Thursday, and nearly 30% of the county’s ventilators were in use, according to Denton County Public Health.
The number of total adult ICU beds changes as staffing numbers fluctuate from day to day. For instance, DCPH reported seven fewer total adult ICU beds in the county Thursday compared to Wednesday but reported every bed was filled each day.
Sunday was the third recent day without any unoccupied ICU beds.
DCPH Thursday also confirmed another four local residents had died of COVID-19. The department provided the following information about them:
one Carrollton man at least 80 years old
one Corinth man in his 50s
one Double Oak man in his 70s
one Lewisville woman in her 60s
DCPH had confirmed a total of 667 local COVID-19 deaths by Thursday afternoon.
Data included in the chart below is from DCPH, which estimated 13,211 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
