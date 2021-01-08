Another 613 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by Denton County Public Health Friday, with the county now at 42,708 cumulative cases since the pandemic began last March.
More than 13,000 residents currently have COVID-19.
The areas with the largest increases in cases Friday were Lewisville with 80 new cases, unincorporated portions of Denton County with 85 cases, Denton with 73 and Carrollton with 69 new cases.
Currently 94 ICU beds are occupied in Denton County, a 91.3% occupancy rate. Meanwhile, total hospital capacity is at 75.5%. Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton are both stopping elective procedures to make way for the increase in patients sick with COVID-19.
The county did not announce any additional deaths from the disease, with 228 deaths confirmed. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 378 such deaths in Denton County by Friday afternoon.
Denton County is continuing to offer free weekly testing on Tuesdays, and has launched a portal to register to receive the coronavirus vaccine.