Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo

Another 613 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by Denton County Public Health Friday, with the county now at 42,708 cumulative cases since the pandemic began last March.

More than 13,000 residents currently have COVID-19.

The areas with the largest increases in cases Friday were Lewisville with 80 new cases, unincorporated portions of Denton County with 85 cases, Denton with 73 and Carrollton with 69 new cases.

Currently 94 ICU beds are occupied in Denton County, a 91.3% occupancy rate. Meanwhile, total hospital capacity is at 75.5%. Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton are both stopping elective procedures to make way for the increase in patients sick with COVID-19.

The county did not announce any additional deaths from the disease, with 228 deaths confirmed. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 378 such deaths in Denton County by Friday afternoon.

Denton County is continuing to offer free weekly testing on Tuesdays, and has launched a portal to register to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 8

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 42,708 613 228
Argyle 195 6
Aubrey 263 7 1
Bartonville 89 1
Carrollton 4,197 69 22
Celina 95 2
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,692 47 10
Copper Canyon 64 0
Corinth 1,124 11 5
Cross Roads 75 1 2
Dallas 487 5 7
Denton 7,149 73 64
DISH 4 0
DSSLC 188 0 3
Double Oak 143 5
Flower Mound 3,206 52 5
Fort Worth 674 11
Frisco 2,273 44 19
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 53 1
Hickory Creek 259 2
Highland Village 710 12 6
Justin 353 2 5
Krugerville 75 3 1
Krum 311 4
Lake Dallas 437 2
Lakewood Village 21 0
Lewisville 6,140 80 41
Little Elm 2,241 38 7
New Fairview 3 1
Northlake 290 0 1
Oak Point 188 1
Pilot Point 261 2 6
Plano 162 13
Ponder 86 1
Prosper 138 3 1
Providence Village 329 6 1
Roanoke 508 9 1
Sanger 498 4
Shady Shores 138 2 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 655 8
Unincorporated 5,809 85 19

