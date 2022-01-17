Vaccine clinic

Medical staff bring out containers of COVID-19 vaccine doses for people lining up to receive them during a clinic Oct. 6 at the Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County Public Health confirmed another 4,233 people were infected with the coronavirus in the county on Monday, setting a new record for a single day of reporting after last week’s record-breaking numbers.

That raised the cumulative countywide total to 131,185 infections since March 2020. DCPH estimated 19,907 residents were still actively infected with COVID-19 Monday.

The number of newly confirmed infections Monday was more than double the number of infections reported a week ago on Jan. 10, when the county added 2,070 cases. Monday’s figure includes cases confirmed over the weekend, since DCPH does not report coronavirus stats on Saturdays and Sundays.

The county’s top five highest daily increases in the number of COVID-19 cases were all within the past week. Denton County Public Health confirmed a total of 7,712 cases last week.

Infections in Denton and Lewisville both topped 20,000 Monday as each city recorded about 600 new cases.

Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson said last week that the current virus spike was starting to impact hospital capacity. As of Monday afternoon, adult intensive care unit occupancy was at 96.5%, with 82 of 85 staffed beds occupied. COVID patients accounted for 32.3% of all inpatient hospitalizations in Denton County.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 19,907 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.(tncms-asset)6d03ba28-77e7-11ec-8caa-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 17, 2022

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 131,185 4,233 766
Argyle 708 19 5
Aubrey 1,050 30 7
Bartonville 277 11 2
Carrollton 11,889 477 71
Celina 398 19
Coppell 26 0
The Colony 7,778 262 26
Copper Canyon 221 3 3
Corinth 3,553 132 20
Corral City 1 0
Cross Roads 253 7 3
Dallas 1,043 15 13
Denton 20,590 677 193
DSSLC 245 6 4
Dish 26 0
Double Oak 434 16 1
Flower Mound 11,610 430 41
Fort Worth 2,299 63 9
Frisco 5,950 63 47
Hackberry 11 0 1
Haslet 3 0
Hebron 227 7
Hickory Creek 806 29 3
Highland Village 2,477 91 14
Justin 978 23 14
Krugerville 316 8 1
Krum 905 22 3
Lake Dallas 1,323 40 8
Lakewood Village 100 6
Lewisville 20,024 608 111
Little Elm 7,579 274 17
New Fairview 30 0
Northlake 1,114 29 5
Oak Point 641 24 1
Pilot Point 801 19 18
Plano 243 1 12
Ponder 391 8
Prosper 445 3 2
Providence Village 1,199 37 2
Roanoke 1,708 43 4
Sanger 1,433 29 12
Shady Shores 386 6 3
Southlake 59 0 1
Trophy Club 1,979 72 5
Unincorporated 17,634 621 84

