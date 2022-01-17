Denton County Public Health confirmed another 4,233 people were infected with the coronavirus in the county on Monday, setting a new record for a single day of reporting after last week’s record-breaking numbers.
That raised the cumulative countywide total to 131,185 infections since March 2020. DCPH estimated 19,907 residents were still actively infected with COVID-19 Monday.
The number of newly confirmed infections Monday was more than double the number of infections reported a week ago on Jan. 10, when the county added 2,070 cases. Monday’s figure includes cases confirmed over the weekend, since DCPH does not report coronavirus stats on Saturdays and Sundays.
The county’s top five highest daily increases in the number of COVID-19 cases were all within the past week. Denton County Public Health confirmed a total of 7,712 cases last week.
Infections in Denton and Lewisville both topped 20,000 Monday as each city recorded about 600 new cases.
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 19,907 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.(tncms-asset)6d03ba28-77e7-11ec-8caa-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)