Denton’s mask mandate, passed by the City Council on Aug. 12, received an update during Tuesday’s regular council meeting.
It remains in effect through Sept. 30, 2021.
The new order has a few relatively minor clarifications about how masks should be worn, over the nose and mouth, but the biggest changes relate to city-owned recreation centers.
Just like the previous order, Tuesday night’s update passed with a 5-2 vote along the same lines — Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and council member Jesse Davis were the only dissenting votes.
Members Vicki Byrd, Deb Armintor, Paul Meltzer, Brian Beck and Alison Maguire all voted in its favor.
The original order included the requirement that masks be worn indoors under most circumstances “when on the premises of a building or offices owned or operated by the City of Denton,” regardless of vaccination status.
Updated Aug. 24, the newest order includes recreation centers on that list and specifies that all “fitness-based classes” in which mask-wearing isn’t feasible should be either moved outside or canceled.
Gary Packan, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, told council members Tuesday that some fitness classes had been canceled already, but instructors would be brought back eventually when the situation changes.
Council members were scheduled to discuss the inclusion of colleges and universities in their mask mandate during Tuesday’s meeting, but the amended order did not put any additional requirements on those institutions.
As it stood Wednesday, the only schools included were pre-K through 12th grade public schools operating within city limits.
The new order also allows certain exceptions for people for whom mask-wearing “poses a significant mental or physical health risk.”
There is another exception for people living in the same household who are isolated in a single room.
