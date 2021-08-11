Some Denton City Council members told the Denton Record-Chronicle Wednesday that an emergency meeting scheduled for the next day to discuss mandating wearing face coverings is warranted after they say Gov. Greg Abbott is putting people’s lives at risk unnecessarily.
The emergency meeting announcement comes about a day after council members had a lengthy discussion about the possibility of a local mask mandate as the delta variant continues to drive up coronavirus infections in North Texas. Denton County Public Health confirmed another 164 coronavirus infections in Denton on Wednesday, among 530 new cases in the county.
‘Time-sensitive’ discussion
“It takes three people to call an emergency meeting,” council member Deb Armintor said Wednesday. “I was the one who raised the issue at the meeting yesterday. Plus, it takes a legit emergency. ... But I had emailed asking for one and [copied] Meltzer because he is on the agenda committee.”
Armintor said Meltzer responded saying, “This is really an emergency.”
“I’m really glad it’s happening because it’s very time-sensitive to have this discussion so we can have some form of mask mandate,” she said.
Meltzer said he agrees.
“I supported Deb’s request, and Brian [Beck] requested the emergency meeting as well,” Meltzer said. “I have also requested two other emergency meetings during COVID-19 on unemployment benefits and evictions and a mask mandate.”
“We have a serious issue we have to address,” he said. “I don’t want the next variant to be called the Denton variant.”
Hudspeth said Wednesday that he doesn’t know “what the confines are right now” to the meeting, “so I can’t add anything.”
Support for city mandate
But during their council meeting Tuesday, four members — Armintor, Alison Maguire, Beck and Meltzer — showed support for defying the governor’s order that prevents governments from requiring the wearing of masks.
“I assume this meeting is related to a mask mandate,” council member Jesse Davis said Wednesday. “I haven’t seen the agenda yet. If it is on masks, as I assume it is … I hope my fellow council members remember that the temporary restraining order that’s been issued by a judge in Dallas County is not a judgment. I feel like what I’m seeing on social media is that the governor has been shut down.”
That’s not the case, Davis said.
“That is not the legal status on things, so I am extremely hesitant to make any kind of mandate to defy the governor’s order,” he said. “I think people are getting too excited about what’s going on down in Dallas.”
But Beck said the excitement is justified.
“I generally think that the governor has made political decisions not in keeping with the safety of Texans and I agree with the judges who have put TROs against GA-38,” Beck said, referring to temporary restraining orders. “I’m looking forward to what my colleagues have to say [Thursday]. I’m a parent and have kids in schools, and we’re seeing trends in the wrong direction. We have to do the greater good, and I am for putting in some restrictions.”
Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38 orders that governments cannot require the wearing of masks, and they cannot compel COVID-19 vaccinations and disclosure of vaccinations. Governments that fail to comply with the order face fines up to $1,000.
Maguire said Wednesday she hadn’t seen the meeting agenda and could not comment immediately on it. Council member Vicki Byrd could not be reached Wednesday evening.
The Thursday emergency meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m.