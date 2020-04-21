A quiet summer lies ahead.
Denton won’t open its public pools or recreation facilities this summer. The libraries will remain closed to foot traffic until July but will begin curbside service soon.
The decision to remain closed is more because of the COVID-19 pandemic than of the budget, City Manager Todd Hileman told council members during a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon.
But budget cuts and financial shake-ups at City Hall have already begun.
Hileman told council members he knew that property tax and utility rate increases would be unworkable. City leaders still don’t how many businesses will bounce back as the economy gradually reopens, and how many job losses are permanent. Hileman has already shelved many construction projects, halted merit pay increases and frozen most new hiring.
David Gaines, the city’s finance director, said the finance staff has pulled information from past recessions to project losses.
“It’s hard to find parallels with previous recessions or times of financial constraint,” Gaines said.
The losses that followed stay-at-home orders are likely to be larger than the Great Recession in 2008, he said.
Gaines walked council members through the many assumptions that showed somewhere between $20 million and $30 million less revenue in the city budget this year.
The parks department alone is expected to bring in $1.9 million less because of shuttered programs and closed facilities.
On Tuesday, the City Council agreed with Hileman that a voluntary plan to reduce staff is preferable to layoffs for now. The plan will pay five months’ worth of severance plus any accrued leave (up to 480 hours) to those staff members who want to leave of their own accord.
If 5% of the city staff participate, it will cost the city a little more this year, Gaines said, but save the city between $7 million and $8 million next year.
That’s likely when property values — and property taxes — could drop to 2013 levels, the finance staff has projected.
Even as they asked for some decisions to be reconsidered, council members said they appreciated the straight talk.
“Thanks for the cold, hard facts,” council member Jesse Davis said, adding that he’d rather know now than six months from now that the city’s finances need tough measures.
Council member Gerard Hudspeth asked whether the parks department could reconsider some of its closures, since some businesses, such as gyms, may close permanently. He was particularly concerned about summer camps, which provide affordable child care for many Denton families in the summertime.
“It allows more people access and helps out our citizens,” Hudspeth said.
Council member Deb Armintor said she’s opposed to layoffs without considering other cost-cutting measures first, such as rolling back merit increases or even cutting pay for staff salaries at the upper levels.
“I’d prefer to cut from the top rather than the middle or the bottom,” Armintor said.
She also challenged council members who don’t need their stipend to return it to city coffers as a goodwill gesture.
She proposed that city staffers who don’t have enough work under current conditions be assigned to help nonprofits responding to pandemic needs rather than be laid off.
The city is currently paying for hotel rooms for seven families and 70 other individuals who are homeless. The move helped the city’s nonprofit partners comply with social-distancing orders.
Hileman said the city expects to be underwriting those costs for a while longer and will brief the council again soon. Later in the meeting, the council authorized the purchase of a former nursing home, at 900 N. Loop 288, as a long-term solution toward consolidating services for the city’s homeless.
Council members also agreed to a temporary increase in money transferred from city utility funds, particularly the electric fund, back to the general fund. The city charter limits such transfers to 6% of the fund’s net position — primarily so that city leaders operate the utility departments at cost, and not as a profit center.
But an increase from the current transfer rate of 3.5% to the maximum allowed by the charter could bring another $35 million or so to the general fund.
Mayor Chris Watts was concerned the city could become accustomed to transferring the higher amount, but Hileman assured him it would be a temporary measure until sales tax collection bounces back.
The ordinance authorizing the change automatically sunsets, or ends, before the 2022 budget year begins, Hileman said.
Council member Keely Briggs asked whether the City Council could sunset the provision sooner, and Hileman said they could.
She said she was assured that everything would still be on the table as the council considers additional cost-cutting measures, if needed, in the coming weeks.
“This is a really hard conversation to have,” she said.