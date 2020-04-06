The Denton City Council will discuss its COVID-19 response, as well as the status of "stay at home" orders, beginning at 3 p.m. today.
The public may participate in the meeting in one of two ways:
1. A virtual white card. Click on the link above the agenda posted at cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. Indicate support or opposition, if desired, and write a brief comment. All comments received before 3 p.m. will become a part of the official record.
2. By phone. Call 940-349-7800 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to request an opportunity to speak. You will be able to address the council live via phone during the virtual public hearing.
The meeting will be live-streamed on cityofdenton.com.
This story will be updated.