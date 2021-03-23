Local high schools are looking to their second year of graduations during the pandemic.
Unlike this past summer, when nearly all local schools opted to hold ceremonies at the Texas Motor Speedway, commencements are spread across Denton County more in line with typical years.
Argyle High School will hold its ceremony at 8 p.m. May 18 at the district's Eagle Stadium. As decided during Monday's special board meeting, students and spectators alike will not be required to wear masks.
Denton ISD will host outdoor ceremonies for each of its five high schools, as well as Aubrey and Ponder ISDs, at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Those ceremonies are as follows:
- Ponder High School, 7 p.m. May 24
- Aubrey High School, 8 p.m. May 25
- Ryan High School, 7 p.m. May 26
- Fred Moore High, 10 a.m. May 27
- Braswell High School, 7 p.m. May 27
- Guyer High School, 9 a.m. May 28
- Denton High School, 7 p.m. May 28
Face coverings and socially distanced seating will remain a requirement at the stadium, according to Denton and Ponder ISD announcements.
Krum High School's commencement is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. May 27 at Denton Bible Church.
Sanger High School will hold its ceremony at 7:30 p.m. May 27 at Indian Stadium, according to the school's website. Face coverings will be provided at the ceremony, and students will be allowed to remove them for a picture with their diploma.