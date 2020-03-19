Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
Denton area health care providers will be delaying nonessential procedures for a few weeks, as are other doctors and hospitals statewide.
The move is expected to both protect patients and to save resources for critical health care, including care for patients who develop complications from COVID-19.
Sathya Bhandari, a medical doctor and president of the Denton County Medical Society, said the important change does two things — first, keeping healthy people at home.
“If there’s no reason to have that colonoscopy right now, it keeps you away from sick people,” she said.
The Denton County Medical Society is a subsidiary of the Texas Medical Association and affiliated with the American Medical Association. More than 400 local doctors in all specialties are members of the county society and work together on community-oriented services, including public health advocacy.
COVID-19 is novel coronavirus that has proven to spread fast. Keeping your distance from others has also proven to be effective in slowing the spread, hence federal, state and local government efforts to keep as many people as possible at home.
Second, she said, the change takes pressure off hospitals in stocking important medical supplies and equipment at a critical time.
“It saves supplies for people who need them most, including those who clean the floors and change the light bulbs,” Bhandari said.
People are anxious about those supplies, including the apparent scarcity of testing for COVID-19.
Denton County Public Health officials told the city this week that they have tested more than 100 people so far. Most of them have tested negative, but the number of positive cases continues to climb.
Denton County tests only when a patient presents the symptoms of COVID-19: coughing, shortness of breath and a fever.
The fever in particular, Bhandari added.
Most Denton area doctors have the supplies to collect a test sample, but they also must have the personal protective equipment to gather that sample safely, Bhandari said.
“That’s the link broken in that chain,” she said, adding what Gov. Greg Abbott meant in his recent announcement that more testing would be available was not clear. “We don’t know what the government test kits have in it.”
There's been talk of drive-thru testing in order to take the burden off emergency rooms at Denton area hospitals, but that's not clear either, she said.
As a result, Denton area doctors likely will refer a suspected case elsewhere for testing, or simply tell a patient to stay home if they are feeling — and breathing — OK.
Health care professionals are making better decisions about managing the spread of the virus with good data coming from Italy, China and Korea. That includes the understanding that most people who get the virus will recover from it, she said.
In other words, nothing really changes for the person being tested. The actions they should be taking are the same since they are sick, she said.
But because we don’t yet know who won’t recover — people of all ages, including otherwise healthy people, have died from COVID-19 complications — it’s important to be selfless in your response, she said.
Holing up at home and staying away from co-workers and loved ones is critical, especially if you have a fever and a cough.
“Just do that, and we will save so many lives,” she said.