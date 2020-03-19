Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
Pet owners in Denton can schedule food pick-ups with the city of Denton Animal Shelter to encourage social distancing due to COVID-19.
Furry friends and their humans can schedule a pick-up time by calling the city of Denton Animal Services at 940-349-7594. The shelter is located at 3717 N. Elm St. Pet food will provided free of charge for those financially impacted by the coronavirus.
The city announced additional facility closures Tuesday, which included the Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center. The shelter is open only by appointment.
The shelter will reopen April 6, but the city is continuing to monitor the new coronavirus and make adjustments.