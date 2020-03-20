Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
Denton County Transportation Authority is limiting service hours and frequency for its A-train and Connect bus services amid the ongoing pandemic.
The A-train is now running from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. Because bus service will end before train service, there will be on-demand services from the downtown Denton, MedPark, Old Town Lewisville and Hebron stations.
DTCA's fixed-route Connect bus service will continue the same routes, but will have reduced service hours and frequency.
There are also ongoing changes with the routes for the University of North Texas and North Central Texas College. Riders should visit ridedcta.net for the latest information.