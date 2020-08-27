The Denton County Transportation Authority is projecting a 53% decrease in bus ridership and a 41% decrease in rail ridership for fiscal year 2021 as it budgets in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ridership projections were presented along with other figures during a presentation and public hearing on the proposed FY2021 budget at Thursday’s DCTA board meeting.
Largely due to the pandemic’s impact, DCTA’s total operating revenue, which comes from its buses, rails and contract service, is projected at $1.4 million less, decreasing from $5.2 million in the 2020 working budget to $3.8 million in the proposed 2021 budget. Total operating expenses are projected to decrease nearly $1 million, while total non-operating revenue is set to increase from $37.1 million to $48.5 million because of projected increases in federal grant and sales tax revenue.
For 2020, DCTA has had to adapt to exceedingly low post-outbreak sales tax income, though it projects increases in that area. Sales tax revenue makes up 50.1% of its projected $53.1 million total revenue in 2021.
Chief Financial Officer Marisa Perry said several measures have been taken, both for 2020 and 2021, to account for the pandemic. DCTA has modified service levels and reduced non-essential expenses in addition to implementing several furloughs and position eliminations from March to June, though it has begun to hire many of those employees back.
“We’ve made several reductions in our revenues and expenses based on reduced service,” Perry said.
Board members will vote on formally adopting the budget at next month’s meeting.
Thursday’s meeting also included discussion on refinancing DCTA’s outstanding debt, which currently totals $25.2 million in principal and $31 million with interest.
Laura Alexander, a representative of Hilltop Securities, provided the board with two options: a uniform savings option that would decrease payments by roughly $200,000 per year, ending in 2029, and an extended-level option, which would decrease yearly payments further by roughly $600,000 but result in million-dollar-plus payments from 2030 to 2032.
Board members had mixed opinions on the options. The uniform savings option, Alexander showed, would end earlier and save a total of $1.8 million, while the extended level option would offer more flexibility to issue additional debt but result in a longer payment period and only $1.1 million total savings.
Chair Dianne Costa voiced support for the extended level option, while member and outgoing Denton Mayor Chris Watts favored uniform savings. Ultimately, the board agreed on a suggestion from member Sam Burke that Hilltop approach banks with both options and allow the board to choose the best.
“I can’t imagine, even if we don’t have 100% answers at that point, that we wouldn’t be in a better position than we are today,” Burke said. “I have a difficult time imagining myself voting against reducing our debt … I’m going to vote for one of those things.”
Board members also approved COVID-19 pay for North Texas Mobility Corp. non-operators and frontline DCTA staff after approving pay for NTMC operators at last month’s meeting. The pay will be applied based on work conducted March 22 through May 30. In total, $85,000 will be paid to 53 employees.