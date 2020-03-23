The Denton County Transportation Authority cut services and furloughed drivers Monday after ridership cratered in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — as much as 70% on some routes in the past few days.
Beginning Monday, Connect buses in Denton and Lewisville are running a Saturday schedule, with some buses running once per hour or less. Similarly, the A-train schedule dropped to once per hour during the week, and once every two hours on Saturday. Shuttles for University of North Texas students have been modified. Shuttles for North Central Texas College students have been discontinued.
DCTA would not confirm how many drivers have been furloughed with the cuts. No single DCTA official would talk on the record, but agency spokeswoman Adrienne Hamilton provided written responses to issues and questions Monday afternoon from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
“All driver furloughs were completed on a voluntary basis,” Hamilton wrote in an email. “Furloughs will remain in place until further notice.”
As of midday Monday, no employee at DCTA or the North Texas Mobility Corp. — DCTA’s subsidiary that employs the bus drivers — had confirmed symptoms or were among confirmed cases of COVID-19, she said.
The agency is monitoring conditions as they develop, she added, including requiring employees to disclose their recent travel history and routinely checking for symptoms.
Symptoms of a possible coronavirus infection include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath.
It was not clear Monday whether DCTA drivers would eventually be considered among the priority individuals who could receive drive-thru testing in Dallas, as Dallas Area Rapid Transit drivers are. Hamilton said the agency was working with county officials to designate its essential employees.
DCTA issued gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to drivers and mechanics, who are considered essential staff. Nonessential staff are working from home. Training began for “social distancing,” the practice of keeping enough distance between oneself and others to prevent the virus’s transmission, Hamilton said.
DCTA joined transit agencies around the country struggling to assure the public that its essential service remains safe as economic storm clouds gather. Early estimates from federal officials indicate that as many as 2 million people may have lost their jobs in the past few weeks. DCTA’s $45 million annual budget is funded primarily by a half-cent sales tax collected in Denton, Highland Village and Lewisville.
The hospitality industry effectively shut down in the past 10 days; however, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hager told lawmakers late Sunday it was too soon for his office to make detailed projections about what he deemed a “recession,” according to The Texas Tribune. In July, his office will likely revise the state’s projected revenues downward, possibly by billions, as Texas has been hit by both an oil price war and lower sales tax collections.
Denton City Manager Todd Hileman told City Council members he was planning for at least a 25%-35% reduction in sales tax revenue in Denton between now and September, the end of the fiscal year.
Hamilton said it’s too early to know the lurching economy’s impact on DCTA, but officials were monitoring reports closely, including communicating with city officials in Denton, Highland Village and Lewisville.
The transit agency is “monitoring every aspect of our budget and spending so that we can effectively respond to changing conditions,” Hamilton wrote.
In the meantime, DCTA sent a letter in support of the American Public Transportation Association’s advocacy for additional funding at the national level, she added.
Congressional leaders were still hammering out an economic relief plan Monday, tripped up by a request by the U.S. Department of Treasury for a massive fund that appeared to have little oversight.
DCTA’s new lobbying firm, HillCo Partners, has not advised its clients whether a special session of the Texas Legislature is in the offing, nor has DCTA made any special requests of state officials, Hamilton said.
DCTA board members will be briefed on the latest developments during their regular meeting Thursday morning, she added. That meeting will be broadcast online. For more information, visit ridedcta.net.