The Denton County Transportation Authority will close the Downtown Denton Transit Center lobby and restrooms at 7 p.m. Wednesday, except for ticket purchases, until further notice.
Customer service representatives will still take calls at 940-243-0077 to assist passengers. Riders also can sign up for alerts on the DCTA website to receive the latest information on closures and service changes.
Ticket window and customer service hours will remain:
• 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday