Denton County health officials reported 305 new COVID-19 infections Friday, a drastic decrease after reporting over 400 for about a week.
The new confirmed cases reported Friday bring the county’s cumulative cases to 23,094. Denton County Public Health didn’t report any cases or deaths on Thanksgiving Day.
According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, about half of the adult intensive care unit beds were occupied by coronavirus patients. Ten ICU beds were available Friday.
Denton County has reported 148 COVID-19 deaths, with the latest one confirmed Wednesday, while the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 211 such deaths in the county by Friday.
Lewisville gained 60 of the 305 newly reported coronavirus cases, yet its cumulative total remains under the city of Denton’s. Another 53 cases were reported from unincorporated parts of Denton County and from the city of Denton, with Carrollton reporting another 30.
A total of 5,442 Denton County residents are estimated to still be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.