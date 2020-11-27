May testing in Lewisville

Health workers assist locals with COVID-19 testing at Lewisville's Music City Mall in May. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Denton County health officials reported 305 new COVID-19 infections Friday, a drastic decrease after reporting over 400 for about a week.

The new confirmed cases reported Friday bring the county’s cumulative cases to 23,094. Denton County Public Health didn’t report any cases or deaths on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, about half of the adult intensive care unit beds were occupied by coronavirus patients. Ten ICU beds were available Friday.

Denton County has reported 148 COVID-19 deaths, with the latest one confirmed Wednesday, while the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 211 such deaths in the county by Friday.

Lewisville gained 60 of the 305 newly reported coronavirus cases, yet its cumulative total remains under the city of Denton’s. Another 53 cases were reported from unincorporated parts of Denton County and from the city of Denton, with Carrollton reporting another 30.

A total of 5,442 Denton County residents are estimated to still be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 27

Location Total cases Increase Total deaths
Denton County 23,094 305 148
Argyle 101
Aubrey 138 1 1
Bartonville 52 1
Carrollton 2,300 30 18
Celina 36
Coppell 13
The Colony 1,436 20 8
Copper Canyon 31
Corinth 573 11 2
Cross Roads 35 2 1
Dallas 384 6
Denton 4,211 53 43
DSSLC 168 2
Dish 3
Double Oak 72 4
Flower Mound 1,425 13 2
Fort Worth 334 4
Frisco 1,329 12 16
Hackberry 3
Hebron 32
Hickory Creek 127 1
Highland Village 307 4 4
Justin 170 1
Krugerville 28 1
Krum 162 2
Lake Dallas 233 1
Lakewood Village 10
Lewisville 3,428 60 20
Little Elm 1,192 22 6
Northlake 108 1 1
Oak Point 99 1
Pilot Point 185 1 1
Plano 49
Ponder 39
Prosper 83 1
Providence Village 148 2
Roanoke 235 2 1
Sanger 266
Shady Shores 66 1
Southlake 14
Trophy Club 280 3
Unincorporated 3,189 53 13

