Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: November 2, 2021 @ 9:20 pm
A pharmacist prepares COVID-19 vaccines.
Denton County Public Health reported Tuesday the deaths of three more county residents caused by COVID-19.
The reported deaths were of a Denton woman in her 80s, a Frisco woman in her 50s and a resident of The Colony in her 60s.
The cumulative coronavirus case total rose to 108,131 by Tuesday afternoon. DCPH estimated 10,302 county residents were still actively infected with the virus.
Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
