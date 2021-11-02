VACCINE BOOSTERS 1

Denton County Public Health reported Tuesday the deaths of three more county residents caused by COVID-19.

The reported deaths were of a Denton woman in her 80s, a Frisco woman in her 50s and a resident of The Colony in her 60s.

The cumulative coronavirus case total rose to 108,131 by Tuesday afternoon. DCPH estimated 10,302 county residents were still actively infected with the virus.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Nov. 2, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 108,131 173 724 3
Argyle 597 0 5
Aubrey 874 2 7
Bartonville 220 0 2
Carrollton 9,484 34 69
Celina 301 0 0
Coppell 25 0 0
The Colony 6,202 11 20 1
Copper Canyon 191 0 3
Corinth 2,887 3 18
Cross Roads 208 0 3
Dallas 937 2 12
Denton 16,879 26 188 1
DSSLC 230 0 4
Dish 22 0 0
Double Oak 384 1 1
Flower Mound 9,365 10 41
Fort Worth 1,954 3 9
Frisco 5,532 2 41 1
Hackberry 10 0 1
Haslet 3 0 0
Hebron 173 1 0
Hickory Creek 665 0 3
Highland Village 2,034 5 13
Justin 839 1 13
Krugerville 261 0 1
Krum 763 1 2
Lake Dallas 1,095 3 8
Lakewood Village 77 0 0
Lewisville 14,927 27 107
Little Elm 6,145 11 16
New Fairview 24 0 0
Northlake 919 1 5
Oak Point 533 0 1
Pilot Point 714 0 16
Plano 222 0 12
Ponder 330 1 0
Prosper 396 0 2
Providence Village 1,015 1 2
Roanoke 1,458 2 4
Sanger 1,200 1 10
Shady Shores 316 1 2
Southlake 56 0 1
Trophy Club 1,669 3 5
Unincorporated 15,995 20 76

