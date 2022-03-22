Denton County Public Health reported Tuesday afternoon that five more county residents have died of COVID-19, including a Lewisville boy under 19, which marks the county’s first pediatric death attributed to the virus.
The department announced the five deaths in its daily COVID-19 news release, in which it also announced 74 additional cases. DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey confirmed the death of a Lewisville male under 19 was the county’s first pediatric death. The department does not release dates of death for each individual, Rainey said.
DCPH’s COVID-19 website provides a graph showing when deaths were reported versus when the deaths occurred. There is typically a lag time as the department receives info on a death and conducts its own investigation, which means the five deaths announced Tuesday could have occurred at any point over the past several months.
The other four deaths were of a Denton woman in her 60s, a Lewisville man in his 40s, a Corinth man in his 70s and a Carrollton man in his 60s. The county has now reported 816 deaths caused by COVID-19.
Data included in the chart below is from DCPH, which estimated 7,696 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 22, 2022
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Death increase
|Denton County
|178,605
|74
|816
|5
|Argyle
|951
|0
|5
|Aubrey
|1,459
|0
|7
|Bartonville
|339
|0
|3
|Carrollton
|17,067
|5
|77
|1
|Celina
|597
|0
|Coppell
|34
|0
|The Colony
|10,516
|2
|29
|Copper Canyon
|308
|0
|3
|Corinth
|4,765
|3
|23
|1
|Corral City
|2
|0
|Cross Roads
|355
|0
|3
|Dallas
|1,308
|0
|13
|Denton
|28,400
|0
|203
|1
|DSSLC
|309
|0
|4
|Dish
|33
|0
|Double Oak
|587
|0
|1
|Flower Mound
|16,331
|5
|45
|Fort Worth
|3,099
|20
|10
|Frisco
|6,844
|3
|47
|Hackberry
|13
|0
|1
|Haslet
|3
|0
|Hebron
|310
|0
|Hickory Creek
|1,080
|0
|7
|Highland Village
|3,488
|2
|14
|Justin
|1,304
|3
|15
|Krugerville
|397
|0
|1
|Krum
|1,238
|0
|3
|Lake Dallas
|1,751
|0
|8
|Lakewood Village
|130
|0
|Lewisville
|26,843
|8
|117
|2
|Little Elm
|10,518
|3
|19
|New Fairview
|45
|1
|Northlake
|1,628
|0
|5
|Oak Point
|888
|0
|2
|Pilot Point
|995
|0
|18
|Plano
|286
|0
|12
|Ponder
|511
|0
|Prosper
|564
|1
|2
|Providence Village
|1,635
|0
|2
|Roanoke
|2,281
|2
|5
|Sanger
|1,939
|0
|12
|Shady Shores
|502
|0
|3
|Southlake
|66
|0
|1
|Trophy Club
|2,680
|4
|5
|Unincorporated
|24,206
|12
|91