Denton County Public Health reported Tuesday afternoon that five more county residents have died of COVID-19, including a Lewisville boy under 19, which marks the county’s first pediatric death attributed to the virus.

The department announced the five deaths in its daily COVID-19 news release, in which it also announced 74 additional cases. DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey confirmed the death of a Lewisville male under 19 was the county’s first pediatric death. The department does not release dates of death for each individual, Rainey said.

DCPH’s COVID-19 website provides a graph showing when deaths were reported versus when the deaths occurred. There is typically a lag time as the department receives info on a death and conducts its own investigation, which means the five deaths announced Tuesday could have occurred at any point over the past several months.

The other four deaths were of a Denton woman in her 60s, a Lewisville man in his 40s, a Corinth man in his 70s and a Carrollton man in his 60s. The county has now reported 816 deaths caused by COVID-19.

Data included in the chart below is from DCPH, which estimated 7,696 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 22, 2022

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 8,827 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 178,605 74 816 5
Argyle 951 0 5
Aubrey 1,459 0 7
Bartonville 339 0 3
Carrollton 17,067 5 77 1
Celina 597 0
Coppell 34 0
The Colony 10,516 2 29
Copper Canyon 308 0 3
Corinth 4,765 3 23 1
Corral City 2 0
Cross Roads 355 0 3
Dallas 1,308 0 13
Denton 28,400 0 203 1
DSSLC 309 0 4
Dish 33 0
Double Oak 587 0 1
Flower Mound 16,331 5 45
Fort Worth 3,099 20 10
Frisco 6,844 3 47
Hackberry 13 0 1
Haslet 3 0
Hebron 310 0
Hickory Creek 1,080 0 7
Highland Village 3,488 2 14
Justin 1,304 3 15
Krugerville 397 0 1
Krum 1,238 0 3
Lake Dallas 1,751 0 8
Lakewood Village 130 0
Lewisville 26,843 8 117 2
Little Elm 10,518 3 19
New Fairview 45 1
Northlake 1,628 0 5
Oak Point 888 0 2
Pilot Point 995 0 18
Plano 286 0 12
Ponder 511 0
Prosper 564 1 2
Providence Village 1,635 0 2
Roanoke 2,281 2 5
Sanger 1,939 0 12
Shady Shores 502 0 3
Southlake 66 0 1
Trophy Club 2,680 4 5
Unincorporated 24,206 12 91

