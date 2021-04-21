Citing severe weather, Denton County Public Health has reduced the hours for Friday’s first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Texas Motor Speedway, condensing recipients into a four-hour time slot from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
According to a Wednesday afternoon news release, National Weather Service forecasters indicate weather conditions could include lightning and hail Friday afternoon, which would put patients, staff and volunteers at risk.
Recipients whose appointment times previously fell after 11 a.m. on Friday are being notified of their new time. Thursday’s clinic has not been affected, though cancellations are possible Friday if NWS forecasters advise of severe weather on the morning of the clinic.
Currently, Friday’s clinic is planned to be the last of Denton County’s first-dose vaccine clinics at the speedway, though second-dose clinics will continue at the site until mid-May.