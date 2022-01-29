Denton County Public Health is now reporting the vaccination status for all confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county, a dataset that shows 756 of the 777 residents whose deaths have been attributed to the virus weren’t fully vaccinated.
DCPH rolled out the new dataset Saturday evening. It can be found on the county’s main COVID-19 stats website, at the far right of the “Case Information” section. The information is broken down by month, based on the day the resident died.
Whether a person was considered fully vaccinated or not at the time of their death is determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention definition: two weeks after receiving a second dose or the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot.
The Texas Department of State Health Services currently has the county at 1,173 deaths, much more than DCPH, in part because the latter has a more rigorous investigation process.
According to DCPH Director Matt Richardson, the department essentially compared two different data sets to confirm the vaccination status of each county death. One was the county’s own case tracking, which confirms a positive test result and county residency for each case that gets reported, and the other was a statewide database called ImmTrac2.
Also referred to as the Texas Immunization Registry, ImmTrac2 stores vaccination data for individuals across the entire state. It’s only available to authorized organizations, such as health care providers, schools and public health departments.
“We compare the death records we have and we look for the vaccination status of those [people],” Richardson said. “That is not an automatic process.”
In line with numbers from elsewhere in the world, the data shows the vast majority of the county’s COVID-attributed deaths were of residents who weren’t fully vaccinated. Only 21 residents who have died were identified as fully vaccinated.
The first confirmed vaccinated death was in March, and no other vaccinated residents died until August. Seven died that month, five in September, another five in October and two in November. That spike corresponds with the delta variant surge, though there was also a likewise jump in unvaccinated deaths, which totaled 25, 38, 28 and nine for those same months. So far in January, one vaccinated resident and five unvaccinated residents have died.
Of note is that the vaccine was not rolled out until the tail end of 2020. Because of that, Richardson said, the earliest date someone could be identified as fully vaccinated is Jan. 21, 2021. Of the 777 total deaths, well over half had already occurred before that point. He said the data shows that while the vaccine isn’t perfect, it still provides important protection.
“What we can see is, obviously, the data speaks for itself,” Richardson said. “As the variants emerge, there have been cases of breakthrough infections and there have even been breakthrough fatalities. Those numbers are still very small; it’s clear that the vaccines are still protective.”
Using the same comparison process, DCPH could theoretically report the vaccination status of every confirmed case. But Richardson said going through that process manually would take far too long for the information to be available anytime soon.