Denton County Public Health held its first round of vaccinations Monday, administering the first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to emergency medical service providers and home health care workers, with vaccinations for the general public still yet to come.
The county held a brief Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, partly to discuss DCPH’s first round of vaccinations. The department received 1,000 doses of the vaccine, though not all of them were used at Monday’s drive-thru vaccine clinic at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park, according to DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey.
Rainey stated via email that the department received 100 more doses of the vaccine Tuesday and is planning additional vaccine clinics for health care workers who qualify in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccine plan, which includes groups such as those workers and long-term care facility residents. The county has not received information on future shipments.
For most of the public, vaccines are not yet available, and will not be until the county reaches Phase 1B of the state’s plan, which includes people considered high-risk if they contract the virus. Specifically, 1B defines those people as anyone over 65, or anyone over 16 who is pregnant or has a chronic medical condition such as cancer or heart disease.
While some providers and counties could have moved to Phase 1B already under the state’s timeline, Denton County remains in the first phase of vaccinations, with no update as of Tuesday afternoon on when it will begin including the high-risk group. No DCPH representative was present at Tuesday’s meeting, but County Judge Andy Eads said those who meet the high-risk definition should contact their health care provider to find out when they will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
In past weeks, Denton County hospitals have been vaccinating their front-line workers without county involvement, as their larger hospital systems have received shipments directly from the state and federal levels. Rainey stated no information was available on if DCPH will have any involvement in that process now that it, too, is receiving shipments.
At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved eviction prevention assistance for Jan. 4-22, which Dawn Cobb, the county's director of community relations, said will close the gap between the upcoming expiration of such programs and the beginning of new ones in late January. Over that period, an additional $371,546 in federak CARES Act funding will be set aside for rent, mortgage and utility coverage for qualifying county residents.