Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,749 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
DCPH confirms another three locals dead of COVID-19
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 23, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,749 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Death increase
|Denton County
|76,834
|28
|615
|3
|Argyle
|403
|0
|5
|Aubrey
|527
|1
|4
|Bartonville
|153
|0
|1
|Carrollton
|7,046
|5
|60
|1
|Celina
|188
|0
|Coppell
|22
|0
|The Colony
|4,506
|1
|18
|Copper Canyon
|135
|0
|3
|Corinth
|1,981
|0
|14
|Cross Roads
|142
|0
|2
|Dallas
|745
|1
|10
|Denton
|11,795
|2
|160
|DSSLC
|219
|0
|4
|Dish
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|271
|0
|Flower Mound
|6,533
|3
|38
|Fort Worth
|1,362
|1
|8
|Frisco
|4,926
|0
|39
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|115
|0
|Hickory Creek
|446
|0
|2
|Highland Village
|1,407
|0
|11
|Justin
|550
|0
|10
|Krugerville
|143
|0
|1
|Krum
|530
|0
|2
|Lake Dallas
|723
|1
|3
|Lakewood Village
|46
|0
|Lewisville
|10,538
|4
|92
|1
|Little Elm
|4,372
|1
|14
|New Fairview
|11
|0
|Northlake
|579
|0
|4
|Oak Point
|358
|0
|1
|Pilot Point
|465
|0
|14
|Plano
|211
|0
|12
|Ponder
|192
|0
|Prosper
|304
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|646
|0
|2
|Roanoke
|958
|3
|3
|Sanger
|802
|0
|7
|Shady Shores
|225
|0
|2
|Southlake
|50
|0
|1
|Trophy Club
|1,154
|0
|5
|Unincorporated
|11,032
|5
|60
|1
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Denton County: Best in North Texas
Spotlight on Lake Dallas
Log In and Learn - Denton ISD Students issued laptops
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Ex-Denton youth pastor gets less-than-minimum sentence due to miscalculation
- DCTA bus drivers may have nowhere to go if GoZone proposal is approved
- Cars damaged in domestic disturbance where police couldn't determine suspect
- UNT's lifelong learning program adding Lantana location for fall comeback
- Denton reopening delayed for Alamo Drafthouse
- Faith, community spirit behind decision to open Celina automotive shop
- DCPH confirms another three locals dead of COVID-19
- The brand is strong: Dak Prescott’s Jordan deal latest power flex for the Dallas Cowboys QB
Most Popular
Articles
- How a Dave Ramsey financial program has sparked outrage at UNT
- Catahoula's Louisiana Kitchen brings more Cajun flavor to Denton
- Shell Shack closing Denton location
- Fish n' Chirps Pet Center closing after 50 years in Denton
- Higher temps, statewide shortfall a boon for Denton power plant
- Denton officials, former players hope to see uptick in Black youth participation with new baseball league
- Bo knows bones: Dinosaur fossil discovered in Denton by local educator
- Drug Emporium permanently closed as of Saturday
- With new Denton DPS office to open later this year, wait times across state are monthslong
- Sweetwater revamping food offerings at downtown Denton tavern
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.