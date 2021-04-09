Vaccine card
The front side of a COVID-19 vaccination card is shown at a Denton County Public Health vaccine clinic in January. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 4,518 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 9, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 72,583 85 476
Argyle 379 0 2
Aubrey 477 0 1
Bartonville 146 0
Carrollton 6,627 8 46
Celina 176 0
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,281 6 13
Copper Canyon 133 0
Corinth 1,860 2 13
Cross Roads 134 0 2
Dallas 714 3 10
Denton 11,171 7 128
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 248 0
Flower Mound 6,181 9 30
Fort Worth 1,277 2 5
Frisco 4,704 19 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 103 1
Hickory Creek 425 0 1
Highland Village 1,314 0 8
Justin 516 0 9
Krugerville 134 0 1
Krum 498 0 2
Lake Dallas 682 0 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 9,991 11 68
Little Elm 4,123 7 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 537 0 4
Oak Point 341 2
Pilot Point 452 0 12
Plano 207 0 9
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 292 0 2
Providence Village 607 0 1
Roanoke 899 0 2
Sanger 771 1 4
Shady Shores 210 0 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,105 0 1
Unincorporated 10,317 7 47

