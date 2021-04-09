Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 4,518 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
DCPH confirms another 85 local coronavirus infections
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 9, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 4,518 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|72,583
|85
|476
|Argyle
|379
|0
|2
|Aubrey
|477
|0
|1
|Bartonville
|146
|0
|Carrollton
|6,627
|8
|46
|Celina
|176
|0
|Coppell
|21
|0
|The Colony
|4,281
|6
|13
|Copper Canyon
|133
|0
|Corinth
|1,860
|2
|13
|Cross Roads
|134
|0
|2
|Dallas
|714
|3
|10
|Denton
|11,171
|7
|128
|DSSLC
|218
|0
|3
|Dish
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|248
|0
|Flower Mound
|6,181
|9
|30
|Fort Worth
|1,277
|2
|5
|Frisco
|4,704
|19
|36
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|103
|1
|Hickory Creek
|425
|0
|1
|Highland Village
|1,314
|0
|8
|Justin
|516
|0
|9
|Krugerville
|134
|0
|1
|Krum
|498
|0
|2
|Lake Dallas
|682
|0
|1
|Lakewood Village
|44
|0
|Lewisville
|9,991
|11
|68
|Little Elm
|4,123
|7
|12
|New Fairview
|9
|0
|Northlake
|537
|0
|4
|Oak Point
|341
|2
|Pilot Point
|452
|0
|12
|Plano
|207
|0
|9
|Ponder
|188
|0
|Prosper
|292
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|607
|0
|1
|Roanoke
|899
|0
|2
|Sanger
|771
|1
|4
|Shady Shores
|210
|0
|2
|Southlake
|48
|0
|Trophy Club
|1,105
|0
|1
|Unincorporated
|10,317
|7
|47
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Money Manager - Experts share wealth of information
Spotlight on Cross Roads
Remotely Engaged - Keep up with your local governments
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- A long road back: Guyer’s Bri Payne overcomes fracture, third-degree burn to get back on track
- ‘Moffie’ director and star uncover the deeper meanings within their queer war film
- 'That senior class left their legacy': Argyle's storybook season ends in 1-0 loss to Midlothian Heritage
- Argyle run-rules Lake Worth again, improves to 7-1 in district
- Suppressed yearning: ‘Moffie’ a beautifully harrowing war drama set in apartheid-era South Africa
- Questions of transparency? Denton city meeting procedures unique for region
- Transformers: UNT coordinator supports neurodiverse students, uses her own life change to affirm their worth
- Littrell pleased with progress UNT made over the course of spring full of change
Most Popular
Articles
- See the older Denton house that's getting national attention
- Man charged with aggravated kidnapping in Denton incident
- State denies Denton County Public Health first doses of vaccine for second time in three weeks
- Iconic James Wood dealership sign toppled for TxDOT highway project
- Authorities: Backhoe joy ride turns tragic after two kids run over, killed in Roanoke
- Blotter: Denton police stop vehicle suspected in kidnapping attempts, arrest driver
- Suspect sought in kidnapping in south Denton neighborhood
- $8M project will bring The Junction's Loop 288 shelter to life next year
- Island-themed Hawaiian Bros grill to open in Denton this summer
- Safety improvements for I-35 at University Drive to begin this fall
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.