Vaccine syringes

Syringes prepared with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sit at a Long Beach, Calif. vaccination site on March 5.  

 Jae C. Hong/AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,888 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 4, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 101,775 499 695
Argyle 564 2 5
Aubrey 805 7 6
Bartonville 210 2 1
Carrollton 8,974 45 68
Celina 285 2
Coppell 24 0
The Colony 5,853 23 19
Copper Canyon 179 0 3
Corinth 2,739 17 17
Cross Roads 197 0 2
Dallas 896 3 12
Denton 15,932 80 178
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 22 0
Double Oak 355 1 1
Flower Mound 8,728 31 40
Fort Worth 1,798 17 9
Frisco 5,422 13 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Haslet 1 0
Hebron 163 2
Hickory Creek 645 8 3
Highland Village 1,927 8 12
Justin 759 5 13
Krugerville 230 2 1
Krum 725 3 2
Lake Dallas 1,035 6 6
Lakewood Village 76 0
Lewisville 14,073 77 106
Little Elm 5,796 20 16
New Fairview 22 1
Northlake 824 5 5
Oak Point 492 3 1
Pilot Point 692 4 15
Plano 220 0 12
Ponder 304 2
Prosper 371 1 2
Providence Village 916 7 2
Roanoke 1,332 8 3
Sanger 1,143 3 7
Shady Shores 301 3 2
Southlake 54 0 1
Trophy Club 1,524 11 5
Unincorporated 14,932 77 74

