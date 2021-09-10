Lab

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semiautomatic testing at Northwell Health Labs in 2020 in Lake Success, N.Y. 

 AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 13,545 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 10, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 13,545 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 93,227 463 667
Argyle 517 1 5
Aubrey 691 6 6
Bartonville 187 1 1
Carrollton 8,422 29 65
Celina 245 4
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 5,394 14 19
Copper Canyon 166 0 3
Corinth 2,490 5 16
Cross Roads 184 0 2
Dallas 849 2 11
Denton 14,541 95 170
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 18 0
Double Oak 333 3 1
Flower Mound 7,950 29 40
Fort Worth 1,621 10 8
Frisco 5,253 8 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Hebron 149 2
Hickory Creek 569 4 2
Highland Village 1,742 13 11
Justin 678 5 12
Krugerville 198 3 1
Krum 649 3 2
Lake Dallas 912 10 5
Lakewood Village 68 0
Lewisville 12,800 47 101
Little Elm 5,382 19 15
New Fairview 17 0
Northlake 729 9 4
Oak Point 438 3 1
Pilot Point 587 3 14
Plano 216 0 12
Ponder 267 2
Prosper 352 3 2
Providence Village 823 5 2
Roanoke 1200 11 3
Sanger 1022 12 7
Shady Shores 272 3 2
Southlake 52 0 1
Trophy Club 1,385 11 5
Unincorporated 13,601 88 72

