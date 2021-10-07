Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 16,022 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
DCPH confirms another 415 locals infected with coronavirus
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 7, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 16,022 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|102,980
|415
|695
|Argyle
|568
|1
|5
|Aubrey
|819
|5
|6
|Bartonville
|212
|1
|1
|Carrollton
|9,051
|29
|68
|Celina
|285
|0
|Coppell
|24
|0
|The Colony
|5,920
|13
|19
|Copper Canyon
|182
|2
|3
|Corinth
|2,763
|10
|17
|Cross Roads
|198
|0
|2
|Dallas
|907
|6
|12
|Denton
|16,111
|58
|178
|DSSLC
|226
|0
|4
|Dish
|22
|0
|Double Oak
|362
|3
|1
|Flower Mound
|8,832
|38
|40
|Fort Worth
|1,839
|21
|9
|Frisco
|5,443
|2
|41
|Hackberry
|10
|1
|1
|Haslet
|2
|1
|Hebron
|163
|0
|Hickory Creek
|652
|2
|3
|Highland Village
|1,953
|9
|12
|Justin
|782
|3
|13
|Krugerville
|238
|3
|1
|Krum
|730
|2
|2
|Lake Dallas
|1,042
|2
|6
|Lakewood Village
|76
|0
|Lewisville
|14,241
|61
|106
|Little Elm
|5,860
|24
|16
|New Fairview
|22
|0
|Northlake
|845
|9
|5
|Oak Point
|507
|5
|1
|Pilot Point
|702
|3
|15
|Plano
|220
|0
|12
|Ponder
|311
|2
|Prosper
|375
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|928
|6
|2
|Roanoke
|1,355
|10
|3
|Sanger
|1,157
|4
|7
|Shady Shores
|303
|1
|2
|Southlake
|55
|0
|1
|Trophy Club
|1,549
|8
|5
|Unincorporated
|15,138
|70
|74
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Denton County Business Legends
UNT scores an A-plus for its trees
Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Old friends will meet again for Guyer and Braswell game
- Denton County voters head to the ballot boxes within a month
- UNT running back DeAndre Torrey feels like it's up to him to power depleted offense
- Sanger's Colby Lewis named Football Player of the Week
- Denton looks to continue to grow despite tough task in Frisco Lone Star
- After overdoses, counselor with Denton police can connect victims to resources
- Crash victim in overturned Jeep died Wednesday
- DCPH confirms another 415 locals infected with coronavirus