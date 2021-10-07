Vaccine doses
Buy Now

Medical staff administer COVID-19 vaccine doses during Denton County Public Health's drive-thru vaccine clinic Oct. 6 at the Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 16,022 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 7, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 16,022 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 102,980 415 695
Argyle 568 1 5
Aubrey 819 5 6
Bartonville 212 1 1
Carrollton 9,051 29 68
Celina 285 0
Coppell 24 0
The Colony 5,920 13 19
Copper Canyon 182 2 3
Corinth 2,763 10 17
Cross Roads 198 0 2
Dallas 907 6 12
Denton 16,111 58 178
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 22 0
Double Oak 362 3 1
Flower Mound 8,832 38 40
Fort Worth 1,839 21 9
Frisco 5,443 2 41
Hackberry 10 1 1
Haslet 2 1
Hebron 163 0
Hickory Creek 652 2 3
Highland Village 1,953 9 12
Justin 782 3 13
Krugerville 238 3 1
Krum 730 2 2
Lake Dallas 1,042 2 6
Lakewood Village 76 0
Lewisville 14,241 61 106
Little Elm 5,860 24 16
New Fairview 22 0
Northlake 845 9 5
Oak Point 507 5 1
Pilot Point 702 3 15
Plano 220 0 12
Ponder 311 2
Prosper 375 0 2
Providence Village 928 6 2
Roanoke 1,355 10 3
Sanger 1,157 4 7
Shady Shores 303 1 2
Southlake 55 0 1
Trophy Club 1,549 8 5
Unincorporated 15,138 70 74

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!