Vaccine doses
Medical staff administer COVID-19 vaccine doses during Denton County Public Health's drive-thru vaccine clinic Oct. 6 at the Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 12,539 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 25, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 106,853 271 703
Argyle 589 2 5
Aubrey 863 4 6
Bartonville 217 2 1
Carrollton 9,373 26 68
Celina 299 3
Coppell 24 0
The Colony 6,131 12 19
Copper Canyon 189 0 3
Corinth 2,856 5 17
Cross Roads 207 1 2
Dallas 931 0 12
Denton 16,693 37 180
DSSLC 228 0 4
Dish 22 0
Double Oak 376 0 1
Flower Mound 9,241 39 40
Fort Worth 1,929 8 9
Frisco 5,508 4 41
Hackberry 10 0 1
Haslet 3 0
Hebron 171 0
Hickory Creek 662 0 3
Highland Village 2,016 5 13
Justin 830 5 13
Krugerville 257 1 1
Krum 758 3 2
Lake Dallas 1,075 0 8
Lakewood Village 77 0
Lewisville 14,728 35 106
Little Elm 6,057 12 16
New Fairview 23 0
Northlake 899 7 5
Oak Point 526 2 1
Pilot Point 709 0 16
Plano 222 0 12
Ponder 326 0
Prosper 393 2 2
Providence Village 1,001 4 2
Roanoke 1,427 3 4
Sanger 1,187 2 8
Shady Shores 310 0 2
Southlake 56 1 1
Trophy Club 1,645 3 5
Unincorporated 15,809 43 74

